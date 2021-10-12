Why are people drawn to law enforcement as a career? For me, I needed to feel like I was making a difference in people’s lives. I had been a real estate agent for almost 10 years and decided I needed a change.
No matter what type of sales you are in, there is always a component of acquiring new clients. I respect sales people a great deal, but in the end, I realized my personality was geared more toward people seeking my help rather than me chasing down potential clients.
There is something deeply gratifying in responding to a call for help when someone is possibly having the worst day of their life. Whether they are a victim of a crime, worried about the welfare of a loved one, dealing with addiction, having a medical emergency, being arrested, or maybe they just lost their wallet, it is our job as officers to use our skills and resources to have the most positive impact on that person’s life. What could be better than that?
I never thought in a million years I would be a police officer. I had preconceived ideas about police officers were power hungry militants who did their job with a cocky attitude. In reality, I am surrounded by kind, humble, compassionate, dedicated men and women who care deeply about the community they serve. They are creative in their problem solving to help those in need and look for long term solutions to better peoples’ lives. Additionally, all of my colleagues are deeply devoted to their families when they are off duty and are people I am proud to call my friends.
Officers who excel in law enforcement have excellent communication skills (both written and oral), have the ability to show compassion and empathy towards people, are good listeners, critical thinkers, excellent problem solvers, have a devotion to community, and have a strong moral compass.
If you are drawn to public safety work or are considering a career in law enforcement but are unsure like I was, I strongly encourage you to start by considering one of the volunteer opportunities at the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department.
Police Explorers is a great program for teens and young adults who are considering a career in law enforcement. Invaluable classroom instruction and hands-on training is provided. The Explorer Program helps young people build confidence, discipline and social skills which positively impacts them in all areas of life.
Reserve Officers play a vital role in our organization and are always needed. Reserves are uniformed volunteers who provide a wide variety of support services to the Police Department and the Lino Lakes community. Some of our reserves are law enforcement students, while others have fulltime careers in unrelated fields, but choose to serve their community in this capacity.
CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers are trained and equipped to assist others in their neighborhood, workplace, or anywhere else they may be needed, following major events when not enough professional responders are immediately available to help.
Volunteering with our public safety department can give you a better understanding of the work that police officers do and whether or not it’s right for you. If you would like more information about any of these opportunities, please contact the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department at 651-982-2323 or visit linolakes.us/police.
People often ask me if I regret becoming a police officer. After almost 10 years in law enforcement, my only regret is not becoming a police officer sooner than I did.
Bob Strub is an officer with the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.