Too many updates to fit into this column, but I’ll give some highlights.
Budget for 2022: For two years Anoka County has delivered a zero increase in tax dollars levied. The certified levy for 2020, 2021 and 2022 were the same at $141,927,676. Since government usually grows by 4% to 6% a year, we consider our flat budget a tax reduction especially if you figure in today’s inflation rate.
We did this by implementing a base line budgeting practice that does not assume automatic increases year over year. Instead, each department director must justify their budget. This allows us to reduce in some areas and increase in other areas, resulting in spending the right amount and increasing service.
IT Committee: COVID taught us that connecting to internet is a necessity, not a luxury. Federal, state, county and city dollars are funding efforts to get everyone connected, but in Anoka County, we are thinking out of the box and looking into connecting to satellite technology as well, which we believe will play a big role in the future.
Parks Committee: Some financial issues have been resolved. Bunker Wave Pool was losing $500K a year, last year made $700K. Chomonix Golf was losing $100K a year, last year made $150K. The Banquet room at Chomonix closed for COVID is now available for graduation and other parties. It seats about 100.
We don’t have a dog park in our area, but I am working on adding one. Mountain bike trails in Rice Creek County Park were updated last fall and ready for this summer. Camping reservations at our campgrounds are now open. We are seeking State funding for a trail connection needed for decades between Golden and Baldwin Lakes connecting to Hodgson Rd.
Transportation Committee: I now serve on Transportation with better influence to get projects into our area. Lake Drive really needed resurfacing and will be completed this summer from Hodgson north to 35W and the speed limit will also be reduced from 55 to 50 mph for safety.
The Highway intersection at 35E and County J will be completely reconstructed with full north and south access and a new bridge. We are securing the $25M in state funding and will begin this project in 2024 or 2025.
Hodgson and 85th Ave NE/Ash Street will be completely reconstructed likely with a round-a-bout to accommodate additional traffic due to development in this area.
We are working on $163M of state and federal funding for a reconstruction of Hwy 65 from 97th to 117th with overpasses and other improvements. Timing on this project depends on funding but there is a lot of support to finally get this done.
New Appointments: I now serve on the Board of Directors for AMC (Association of Minnesota Counties). Statewide 17 out of 450 County Commissioners serve on this board to influence federal and state legislation. We work closely with our legislators to advise them on passing bills that help Counties do their job.
I’m also very honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Allina Hospitals Foundation. We are in the process of raising $30M for a mental health facility that will be located at Mercy Hospital.
Jeff Reinert is the Anoka County Commissioner for District 6.
