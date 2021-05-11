One in five students has dyslexia, a learning condition that makes learning to read, write and spell more difficult. Dyslexia is equal opportunity, affecting all races, cultures, and income levels. Not only dyslexic students struggle to read, but the teaching approach that dyslexic students need, actually helps all students learn to read.
Only 20% of students of color in Minnesota are reading proficiently, according to the NAEP scorecard. When you include all students, still only 40% of our kids are reading proficiently. That is alarming! Reading becomes an equity issue and a skill that is non-negotiable if we care about the futures of all children in Minnesota. How much more so is this true after a year of interrupted education? Our children have more ground to make up post-pandemic.
Current instructional approaches for reading in schools do not incorporate the science of reading, which is a body of research showing how human brains learn to read. As a result, 60% of students overall are not reading proficiently. All students, struggling readers or not, Black, brown, and white readers, readers who are not privileged and those who are; all learn better when their teachers have training and coaching in teaching approaches anchored in the science of reading. Dyslexic students must have such instruction.
Here is some good news! For the past two years, the Minnesota Department of Education has piloted the rollout of a scalable teacher professional development program that is grounded in the science of reading called LETRS. The results are very encouraging, with more teachers, and school administrators clambering to receive this training. There is bi-partisan support for this training. Education Minnesota, the teacher’s union approves. MSBA, the school board association approves. MDE, the MN Department of Education approves. Dyslexia advocates approve. Parent’s groups approve.
We can look to an example of an educationally challenged state, Mississippi, to glimpse the success that can be achieved in improving our children’s’ reading skills through widespread, state funded LETRS training. The ONLY state in the union that significantly improved their reading scores at all in 2017-19 is Mississippi. Mississippi previously had the unwanted distinction of having the worst educational outcomes in the country. Mississippi has trained more than 15,000 of its teachers in this effective teaching approach. That investment is paying dividends for all learners.
Since everyone is in support of widespread LETRS training, it must be already included in Minnesota’s upcoming budget, right? No: It is not included in the budget yet, but it could be if House and Senate both prioritize the funding of this teacher training program.
The Literacy/Dyslexia Coalition invites you to join the statewide parent led advocacy organization, Decoding Dyslexia, in sending comments and encouragement to the House and Senate Conference Committee members and leadership, urging them to fund LETRS training for our hard-working educators, and for ALL of Minnesota’s children.
Let our lawmakers know that we sent them to the state capitol to put aside their differences and prioritize the literacy of our state’s children. LETRS training is cost effective, scalable, piloted and effective. Robust investment in our children’s literacy creates an equitable foundation for all our kids.
Literacy/Dyslexia Coalition members Cindy Russell, Executive Director, The Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of MN; Rachel Berger, Executive Director, Decoding Dyslexia MN; and Alissa Henriksen, President, International Dyslexia Association Upper Midwest Branch contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.