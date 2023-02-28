It is an honor to serve my neighbors in St. Paul. I wanted to provide an update to our community to keep transparency and accountability in my work at the Capitol as your State Representative.
Since being sworn in, the legislature has been moving at an incredible speed – having passed more bills out of committee and off the floor than ever before at this point in session. It is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle on meaningful legislation to solve problems in our community, while ensuring quality is our focus. Not quantity.
While we have been busy moving bills, I have also been busy meeting with members of our community, ranging from members of city councils, city administrators, childcare providers, educators, students, and many more. If you ever find yourself in St. Paul, please stop by! My office is State Office Building 345 – I would love to hear your thoughts.
In my first 50 days, I have been focused on returning Minnesota’s nearly $18 billion surplus to you. During the election, there was bipartisan support to fully eliminate the tax on social security. I am proud to have chief-authored a social security tax elimination bill in my first week. Unfortunately, the House has still not taken action to end this tax, nor have we passed any bills that provide tax relief. I will keep fighting to return your hard-earned tax dollars to you until the end of session.
One way I am standing up for Minnesota families and their pocketbooks is with legislation to eliminate the state sales tax on infant care items. This bill would include items such as baby wipes, cribs, changing tables, strollers, car seats, and more. Minnesota should be doing more to support parents and children, and my bill would provide meaningful relief to families during an important time. I hope to receive a hearing on this bipartisan legislation soon.
Other bills I have offered include addressing mental health concerns for students and the fentanyl crisis. I introduced a bill to eliminate fees for Gold Star families for commemorative license plates. I am authoring legislation to provide funding for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department. There are two bills that I am also working on to ensure local municipalities have a voice on what transportation projects pass through their communities. All of this has been done in just the first 50 days.
I will soon be introducing a historic bill to invest in school safety. I have been listening to the concerns of teachers, parents, and students over the past year regarding safety at school. Through my work with school districts, school boards, police, safety professionals, and more, I crafted legislation that has not been seen in this state before. I look forward to introducing this bill and working with my colleagues to make sure all students are able to learn in a safe and secure environment.
I am truly blessed, privileged, and grateful to serve our community at the Capitol. Please reach out with any thoughts, concerns, or input – You can reach me by my cell at 651-202-8702, or by my office line at 651-296-2365. I can be reached by email at rep.elliott.engen@house.mn.gov.
Rep. Elliott Engen represents District 36A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
