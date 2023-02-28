It is an honor to serve my neighbors in St. Paul. I wanted to provide an update to our community to keep transparency and accountability in my work at the Capitol as your State Representative. 

Since being sworn in, the legislature has been moving at an incredible speed – having passed more bills out of committee and off the floor than ever before at this point in session. It is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle on meaningful legislation to solve problems in our community, while ensuring quality is our focus. Not quantity.

