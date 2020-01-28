Being a community journalist is like being a treasure hunter.
I’m always on the lookout to write about something new or unique that other people might like to know about. I also personally enjoy looking for and writing stories about people making a difference in their city or the world. Whether it’s people volunteering or working in a professional capacity, I’ve found a lot of treasure in the northeast metro over the last four years. This community is truly rich with people who are well-educated and have a passion to serve.
Ironically, one of my latest discoveries in the northeast metro will now put my journalistic treasure hunting on a hiatus. But before I go into labor, I must share it with you. It’s just down the street.
It was a three-year journey for my husband, Andrew, and I to be able to have a child. I faced several health issues but little did I know that I often drove by the final answer in my long quest. Near the intersection of I-694 and Highway 96, hidden just off White Bear Parkway, is a gem: AALFA Family Clinic. How many times had I crossed that bridge to and from the Press office to write about events and community treasures in the northeast metro? But destiny awaits an appointed time.
I couldn’t afford, nor was I personally interested in, assisted reproductive technology, such as in vitro fertilization. So, when I heard about AALFA Family Clinic’s unique and natural approach to fertility treatment through a friend, I booked an appointment. The clinic uses NaProTechnology (Natural Procreative Technology) to discover underlying issues that may be preventing a woman from getting pregnant.
After several hormone tests, a practitioner discovered I had an endocrine disorder. Notably, my progesterone levels appeared to be too low to support a baby. Progesterone is the life-supporting hormone that surges in a woman’s body after ovulation. But the tests showed my levels were dropping unnaturally.
The discovery was monumental to me because the hormone imbalances appeared to have been affecting more than just my ability to carry a child. When I started taking the supplements and medication prescribed by my practitioner, I started to feel better than I have in years — that is, until I started puking two months later! Pregnant!
Now our little baby boy is kicking in my womb as I write this. I wonder who he will be, where he will go and what stories will come from his life. When he is older, I hope to bring him to White Bear Lake and tell him the story of how he began — how God used people to facilitate the miracle of his life. I’ll send him on a treasure hunt to show him the clinic, the spot where I cried and prayed after I discovered what was wrong and where I rejoiced after our pregnancy was confirmed.
We’ll stop by the newspaper office and look at what new treasures are to be found in the northeast metro. We’ll swing by Cup and Cone for a treat to celebrate life, love and treasure hunting. And maybe watch the sun sparkle on the lake and talk about the treasures I wrote about when I worked at the newspaper.
What is treasure? People. Behind every treasure I’ve written about in this community are ordinary people who use their skills and gifts to make a difference. I’ve discovered over the years that during many interviews I don’t need to ask much more than one question — how did this begin? The story is birthed from there.
Sara Marie Moore is editor of the White Bear Press and Vadnais Heights Press.
