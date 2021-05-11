As Public Safety Director for the city of Lino Lakes one of the most common complaints from community members is related to traffic and safety on our roadways. Throughout our state communities struggle with safety on our roadways and data is trending in the wrong direction.
During 2020 in Minnesota we experienced an increase in the number of traffic fatalities; in 2019 we lost 364 people and in 2020 we lost 395 people on Minnesota roadways. This increase of 31 traffic fatalities is very troubling given the fact that traffic on Minnesota roadways was significantly reduced for much of 2020 due to Covid-19.
Unfortunately so far in 2021 we have not experienced a decrease in traffic fatalities to date, as of May 5, 107 people have died in comparison to 89 people in 2020.
Year after year, the top four contributing factors in Minnesota traffic fatalities continue to be impaired driving, speed, unbuckled motorists and distracted driving. The Lino Lakes Public Safety Department is committed to partnering with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety and other public safety agencies in our pursuit of reducing and eliminating traffic fatalities in Minnesota through the Towards Zero Death (TZD) initiative and addressing these contributing factors, but we need your help.
We are asking for everyone’s help in making our roadways safer by:
Do not drive impaired – when you make plans to go out be sure to make a plan to get home safely.
Slow Down – public safety agencies across the state have seen a marked increase in the speed of vehicle on our roadways.
Buckle Up – drivers and passengers in vehicles wearing their seatbelts reduce their risk of death by 45% and serious injury by 50% when involved in a traffic crash.
Pay attention to your driving!
Together we can make our roadways safer!
John Swenson is the Lino Lakes Public Safety Director.
