1. Breathing exercises - Teaching your body how to efficiently move air out and into our bodies is of the utmost importance because it is the number one way for us to consciously make a direct impact on the nervous system and our capabilities of handling stressors as well as conditions like neck pain, headaches, back pain and more.
2. Aerobic conditioning - The main goal is to improve the delivery of oxygen to the areas in need and to maximize utilization of that oxygen at that site. If this can take place, the body over time will become more adept at using fats as its energy source even at higher levels of intensity. Fat burning efficiency is a strong indicator of superior cellular health. There are specific training regiments that can improve your ability to burn fats during exercise and at rest.
3. Strength training - Strength training should be done in conjunction with aerobic training to build lean tissue mass which will help improve metabolic efficiency leading to increased caloric burn during exercise. Strength training should be increased progressively to improve your body’s ability to handle mechanical load from aerobic training. Your tendons’ and muscles’ ability to handle mechanical forces will lag behind in comparison to your aerobic endurance and is very often a culprit when injuries occur during aerobic activity.
4. Whole food diet and staying hydrated - This is a crucial part of a successful fitness program because you can keep increasing your exercise duration and intensity but you will never out work a poor diet. Eating a whole food diet in its simplest form is to evaluate your food intake and make a note of how close the food is to its original form. If there are many steps to process the food before it enters your body or there are many ingredients it should be something that you try to avoid more often than not. As far as hydration is concerned, most of us do not take in enough water for our bodies. You do not even need to get to the point of noticeable dehydration for your body to suffer. Your body is 75% water and as this percentage changes even just a small amount your blood will become thicker causing the heart to work harder and also decrease delivery and utilization of oxygen impacting aerobic metabolism.
5. Recovery - Recovery is probably the most overlooked aspect of a well-designed and balanced fitness program but it is actually the most important part! Ensuring that your body has responded to the stress you placed on your body during training needs to be a priority. Why? Well if you allow stress to pile up from training, work, family, etc it will not be long before an injury occurs or you experience over training leading to limited results and quite possibly weight gain. The king of recovery is good quality sleep!
6. Seek out professional advice - If all of the above seem daunting and too much to implement, seeking professional advice on where to begin and how to advance your fitness program, then finding a coach that can guide you and hold you accountable would be the best place to start.
Dr. Tom Tardif, PT, DPT, PRC, CSCS, CIDN, Pn1 is a licensed doctor of physical therapy, Postural Restoration Certified®, certified strength coach, certified in integrative dry needling and certified nutritionist. He is a resident of Lino Lakes and is the Founder of Resonance Performance Solutions. Call or text 612-643-0019 or email tom@Resonate2Perform.com.
