Did you know that your eyes can see light from almost 30 miles away when it is unhindered by the local landscapes that surround us? Our ability to see beyond what is closest to us is a great gift and yet it’s a gift that we often overlook because we are distracted by the obstacles just beyond our sight. Without trees or buildings, hills and other obstacles, we can see light from a great distance. But rarely does our life come without some obstruction, some challenge to our vision, some obstacle to overcome. We are surrounded on every side by opinions and options that aren’t always faithful or favorable. We are held captive to the whims of society and the misunderstandings that we take as reality. All these distractions and many more, limit our vision beyond this moment and this place, beckoning us to settling into the grumbling and growling of the dark, instead of pushing towards the light.
I heard it said that we live between the sun setting over the horizon and the rising of a new day. In this place, we are unsteady and uncertain. Our vision is impaired and limited by the fear and worry that we allow to hinder our way. And yet, we trust that the sun will rise the next day. But between the last light of the day and first light of the morning, our hearts and heads can get tangled up in what we perceive instead of naming and working through the realities we bear. We wrestle with the lingering pandemic. We fumble between healthy behaviors and detrimental actions. We stagger our way through difficult relationships and failed opportunities. We muddle our way through life, longing for what is just over the horizon, still out of reach and yet palpable.
It’s a dynamic tension between having a light to navigate by and being left in dimness without it. It’s in this tension that we live a majority of our lives. We have moments where our footsteps are solid and our path ahead is well mapped out. AND we have times where we feel like we are crawling around, feeling our way through a treacherous landscape, uncertain what is around the next corner.
John 1: 5 says, “A light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.”
The light God has sent into the world shines most profoundly through the birth, life and death of Jesus, born in a humble manger, to ordinary parents, so that we might know and understand what God’s love looks like in situations both in the light and in the darkness. God’s light shines through the changing landscapes, and shines in the midst of circumstances which seem dim and dire. God’s light is reflected in and through each of us and through our actions.
We all have dark corners of our lives and fearful stretches of road that we must navigate. Our eyes long to see the greatest source of light in Jesus. We can trust the light God is shining through the birth of the Christ child to guide our steps and bring hope to our words. We can reflect the light God has illuminated our steps with so that the world can how loved each person is through Jesus’ life and death on the cross. We live believing that there is a light that carries us beyond what is easiest, to a place beyond what we could ever imagine or deserve. The light of Jesus shines through each of us into our fragile and fracturing world. We need only trust that the light is there even when we have trouble seeing it.
On Sunday Dec. 5, from 5-6 p.m., Living Water’s Lutheran in Lino Lakes, will be hosting our 2nd annual Love Lights Celebration. It’s an opportunity for us to reflect the light of God’s love into our community and specifically, to light up a dark stretch of Birch Street by lighting up the church building and property. With a hallmark channel style vibe, the Christmas lights will be twinkling, and the warmth of bonfires will cast away the worry. The glow of community fun will remind us once again that God’s light is shining.
There is great power in light and the light Jesus is shining in our world cannot be overcome by darkness, division or the desperation we may face. May the light of Christ burn brightly in your life this day and always. Amen.
Ivy Huston is the pastor at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Lino Lakes.
