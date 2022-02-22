What does Black History Month mean to me? Growing up as a minority, I was often made to feel as though my background and history was unimportant, given my school environment. I was educated about the U.S presidents and why they were memorable, but couldn’t understand the importance of Black history.
Students were able to learn about topics such as slavery and Jim Crow laws, but they were unconnected to influential people who spurred many movements. People such as W.E.B Dubois, an early civil rights activist, established education opportunities and equal rights for African Americans.
Through reading on the legacy of W.E.B Dubois and other prominent Black figures, I learned that there is more to Black history than the horrific reality of slavery and oppression that has haunted our community and is often focused on in history courses. That is of course, if there is any attention paid to Black history at all.
In relation, several students within the community have expressed and discussed their experiences at Centennial. Galjer Yangwaue, a junior at Centennial High School, states, “Black History Month is important for me to remember and learn more about impactful and memorable black people in history. It’s important to remember and bring awareness to BIPOC influence in history because we are often silenced in the media.‘’
Yangwaue is referring to how social media today is used for many reasons, whether it’s spreading awareness or sharing lifestyles. Nowadays, we are able to use social media as a form of educating the public.
While February is used as a month to represent influential Black people, this topic should still be actively discussed outside of the month. With more students connecting and talking about important figures, some are able to express certain goals they’d like to achieve in the community.
Yangwaue states, “I wish I could see more representation of BIPOC in the media, government, and student leadership positions.” While many BIPOC students at Centennial strive to attain student leadership positions, other schools share similar problems. Schools in urban areas have a small black population compared to the white population.
One similar problem for schools in urban areas with a smaller black population, is their unfulfillment of core classes that cover historical topics. Classes such as history and English aren’t taught to the fullest extent, and lack the education that is needed to fully educate it’s white and BIPOC students. Students aren’t able to recognize this, which leads to them being undereducated about American history.
You might wonder how this problem even relates to you, but it’s important to understand how we came to where we are today. What we do now impacts our future, so how can we educate our youth about this? What steps can we take to address this problem? I leave the answer up to you.
Sumaya Ahmed is a junior at Centennial High School.
