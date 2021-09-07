As usual the summer months have flown by so quickly in 2021. As we move forward into the fall, I have been training Officer Anthony Tonda. Officer Tonda comes to CLPD from the West St. Paul Police Department where he served as a community service officer. In his first couple weeks, Officer Tonda has been working diligently on a variety of calls for service. He has been out and about introducing himself to community members and getting to know how best to serve our fine citizens. Officer Tonda has a great head on his shoulders and is very approachable with your questions and concerns. Welcome him when you see him.
Officers Schroeder, Larson and Johnson have been stepping up patrols on the overnight shift this summer. Their efforts have resulted in a number of arrests being made, as well as several drugs and firearms being taken off criminals passing through our community. Each of these officers has less than three years in police work. All are showing their true dedication and are so very proud to be here, serving Centerville, Circle Pines and Lexington.
Recently I found myself assisting Officer Linder on a welfare check wherein a military veteran was in a fragile state of mind after an altercation. I watched as Officer Linder spoke caringly to this person and exuded such compassion for someone in need. This resulted in a safe resolution to the matter. I felt very proud as part of the field training team here at CLPD and am confident the future is looking bright for this department.
Additionally, CLPD officers had a wonderful time participating in Night 2 Unite Aug. 3 of this year. This tradition of meeting more of our community face to face is something we look forward to. It affords citizens an opportunity to put a name with a face, express concerns on an individual basis, or simply hear some information officers have to share. If we missed you this year on Night 2 Unite and you want to chat with us or express a concern, we are always available to be seen at the police station or take a phone call to hear you out. It is a big reason why we are here.
As always, call us if you need us and be safe.
Andy Dixon is a corporal with the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD).
