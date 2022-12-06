I have been blessed and honored to represent and serve this state and community in the Minnesota Senate for twelve years.

Running for public office never crossed my mind – never. I have always been a passionate believer in freedom, liberty and empowering people. And I have always been passionate and cared deeply about this state and country. That is probably why some friends asked me to run in 2010.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.