I have been blessed and honored to represent and serve this state and community in the Minnesota Senate for twelve years.
Running for public office never crossed my mind – never. I have always been a passionate believer in freedom, liberty and empowering people. And I have always been passionate and cared deeply about this state and country. That is probably why some friends asked me to run in 2010.
I hadn’t been to the Capitol since the fourth grade. From the first day when I was sitting in the Senate chamber during orientation, I was overwhelmed and awed. The Capitol is a magnificent and beautiful building; a gem in this state. The building inspires as much as the quotes on the walls. You cannot read the quotes and serve in that building without feeling a deep sense of respect and purpose, and being inspired to do good.
During my time in the Senate, I had the opportunity to meet amazing people and learn amazing things. The noise and messy business of politics clouds memories and creates obstacles. Nonetheless, working together we did accomplish good things for the community and state.
Protecting White Bear Lake and groundwater, banning cancer-causing chemicals, creating and protecting jobs in Hugo, making significant progress for kids with dyslexia, and improving the way we teach reading. Just as important, we provided funding to begin addressing the dangers of too much screen time and social media for kids.
When I was tax chair, we passed the first middle-class tax cut in years, began to lower taxes on social security income, and gave relief to farmers and small businesses. When I was K-12 education chair, we passed the biggest mandate-free funding increase in ten years and worked to empower parents and educators. Working together we stopped the disastrous, unpopular bus line to White Bear Lake. Finally, I authored and passed legislation to protect kids and lemonade stands from overzealous government regulations.
All of that said, it can be a tough job and there were times when you question your own sanity; “is it worth the price?” It takes a toll on your family; they feel it and bear the weight and stress as well. We live in the community, and not behind gates and walls.
The level of discontent in the community is, to say the least, unsettling. But that is human nature I suppose. There is still a lot of beauty in this world and many reasons to be grateful – a newborn baby, a sunset on the lake on a summer evening, an old bookstore or an old pub.
Thank you! I was blessed to serve for 12 years. I made a lot of friends and we accomplished a lot. I look forward to returning to a normal life with my family.
God’s peace and blessings to all of you!
Roger Chamberlain served as the Minnesota Senator for District 38. He did not win re-election to represent District 36.
