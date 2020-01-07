I pray the new year is finding you well. I’m always struck at the busyness that comes up with the Christmas season and how our society seems to be against the rest that the Sabbath attempts to give us.
A couple of years ago, much to my wife’s enjoyment, I got into baking pastries and bread. I experimented with many different recipes; I made monkey bread, wheat bread and even attempted some failed cloud bread. The more I baked, much to my wife’s chagrin, the more I wanted to buy things like baking stones and cook books. She said that I didn’t need a resting drawer or a $200 baking stone. I hate to say it, but she was right, because as soon as my allergies came in the fall, I couldn’t work with flour anymore without needing to use a whole box of tissues.
I’ve always been drawn to bread as a metaphor. The theologian Henri Nouwen speaks about how followers of Jesus are like the bread in communion. We are taken by God, chosen to be God’s people. We are blessed by God. We are broken in so many ways. And finally we are given to one another.These four acts of taken, blessed, broken and given illustrate our lives as Christians.
As I become overwhelmed with snow, pastoral work and the work of maintaining relationships, it is easy to forget about rest. And often when bread is being prepared, there is a time for rest. After busy seasons, I’ll get sick for a few days because I have been overworked for months. Recently, God has been speaking to me through bread and Scripture to take time to rest. And this rest isn’t a reward for completing all of the various works that I’m involved in, it is part of the recipe of a person. So during this busy new year, I would ask that you take the time to rest. That way when we are whisked off into the world to be chosen, blessed, broken and given to others, they will see the rich flavor God has given the church.
David Hodd is a pastor at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Lino Lakes.
