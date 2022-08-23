Every school year should start with a sense of optimism and hope.  Each child starts a fresh year and has a new opportunity to learn and grow their academic and social skills. And each adult in the community has the ability to voice their support for our schools, teachers and staff as those professionals do their best to help us grow our children into successful adults.

That support may come in many forms, including suggesting new approaches to the learning environment that could improve results. But that should be in a positive, collaborative effort with your schools – not the negative, attack type of politics like we see in Washington, DC. These are our local schools with local teachers helping local kids, and a locally-elected school board representing local needs, not some national political agenda (right or left).

