Every school year should start with a sense of optimism and hope. Each child starts a fresh year and has a new opportunity to learn and grow their academic and social skills. And each adult in the community has the ability to voice their support for our schools, teachers and staff as those professionals do their best to help us grow our children into successful adults.
That support may come in many forms, including suggesting new approaches to the learning environment that could improve results. But that should be in a positive, collaborative effort with your schools – not the negative, attack type of politics like we see in Washington, DC. These are our local schools with local teachers helping local kids, and a locally-elected school board representing local needs, not some national political agenda (right or left).
Before people rise to criticize our teachers and our school boards, I think we all need to take a look at the serious challenge of not having enough high-quality teachers and experienced school board members. Educators are leaving the profession in droves and the impact is bad news for our children.
An interesting article by Stacy Morford on theconversation.com website highlights some fascinating research. She shows that the number of incoming teachers has declined from 275,000 in 2010 to 200,000 in 2020 to an estimated 120,000 by 2025. 90% of these will replace teachers leaving the profession, so there’s no room for the increased number of teachers needed in our schools as the population rises.
So why are so many teachers leaving the profession, and why are fewer college students choosing teaching as their profession? Certainly the stresses of the pandemic and an increasing workload have had an impact, making it more difficult to teach the children and to have the positive impact a teacher wants to have on each of their students. But Morford digs through the research and posits that the root cause of the problem is a longstanding overall lack of respect for teachers and their craft, which is reflected by decades of low pay, hyper-scrutiny and poor working conditions. I believe teachers, staff and school board members are facing disrespect like never seen before at the very time they need our gratitude and support!
Our democracy and our education system need quality teachers free to use their knowledge and skills, and a community that supports and defends their local schools. Citizens crashing a school board meeting loudly making demands and showing disrespect is not helpful. And yet our education system is the most important element of a community – ask people why they bought a house in town, and most will say ‘because you have good schools’. Ask people why a democracy works, and they will tell you that an educated citizenry makes all the difference.
The attacks on education have resulted in some people having a lack of trust in public institutions. Where does this end? Who benefits from tearing into our schools, of driving an increasing sense of mistrust among the community? Attacks on education and the resulting shortage of good people becoming teachers or school board members can create a vicious cycle. School levies don’t pass because people lose faith in their schools, class sizes grow, student performance drops, and then it starts all over again. So we all need to be careful about the rhetoric we use.
Dave Bartholomay is the mayor of Circle Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.