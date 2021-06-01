While growing up, I looked forward to summer more than any other season. Summer meant no school, playing outside, going camping and running around with friends. As a parent and librarian though, I know that educators often caution about “summer slide,” a decline of reading ability and other academic skills due to not being in school or being actively engaged in learning.
Fortunately, the library is still in session this summer with plenty of fun activities and learning opportunities for everyone. This year, the Anoka County Library Summer Adventures program runs from June 1 to Aug. 15. People of all ages can participate in the program by tracking their minutes of reading, sharing book reviews, and engaging in activities that encourage participation in STEM, art, literacy and community service.
The primary way to participate is by registering at anokacounty.beanstack.org or by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app on your mobile device. Youth ages 18 and under receive a free book just for registering, which they can pick up by stopping in at their local library branch. There will also be weekly prize drawings for all ages for participating. Send a “friend request” to a family member or friend and see who can read the most each week or who can collect the most digital badges. Beyond the rewards though, this is a fun way to engage with your family, friends, and colleagues.
For those kids and teens who have library fines, we are bringing back our Summer Read Down Program. For every 15 minutes read and recorded, $1 of fines can be removed. Call or stop in and talk to a librarian for more information.
Reading daily, exploring and trying new things are some ways to prevent summer slide. While things might still look a bit different from previous years, the library still has a healthy variety of programs for all ages such as to-go activities, outdoor Storywalks, and virtual art programs. Check the calendar at anokacountylibrary.org to register for programs. Find us on Facebook to see your favorite librarians leading Storytime on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Some things never change. I still look forward to summer just as much as when I was a kid. Summers in the Centennial community are especially rewarding as we are surrounded by nature. Whether it’s “running around with friends” or heading outside with a book in your back pocket, be sure to keep learning and having adventures this summer, and we’ll hope to see you soon at the library!
Matt Youngbauer is a library associate at the Anoka County Library Centennial Branch in Circle Pines.
