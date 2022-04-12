Are you at a point in your life, having survived the COVID years, where you just want to hit the reset button? Where you want a fresh start on so many levels that you wish your life was like a computer (maybe stuck or frozen but fixable by just holding down the power button until it restarts and refreshes). Maybe we can borrow an idea from nature, where that reset button happens every year with the coming of Spring!
I’d like to push reset on a few things, and I’ll bet you could add to this list!
Weather – yep, as I get older the winters seem to be colder and tougher to get through. But we made it! Spring is in the air and the future looks bright and sunny again. Summer is coming, the playgrounds will be full of kids, the local trails will once again be a place to meet friends and neighbors long nestled in their homes, and the fish will be biting.
School – is back to somewhat normal! A big thank you to our teachers and staff who have done tremendous work helping our kids get through a very difficult time; to our school board and school leadership that has faced angry citizens on both sides while successfully trying to chart a middle path; and to everyone saying silent prayers hoping that next school year can be normal again and that we can put the divisions behind us and focus on the kids and what they need, not the politics of their parents.
Relationships – there have been some real struggles with family and friends during this pandemic. Again, many of us would like to hit reset and almost start over on many of our relationships. In the past, we didn’t decide friends on who they voted for or whether they had a vaccine. So let’s each try to move past that and get back to appreciating and respecting our differences while celebrating what we share: a neighborhood, a church, a family, or a common interest like our kids’ activities. Divisive issues don’t need to be how we define ourselves. Instead, work on improving yourself first, be more patient, become a better listener, and give people some grace if they aren’t quite there yet on their journey.
Politics – warning, it’s coming our way with fall elections. Fear and division are the tools that many candidates use to motivate their supporters and to tear down their opponents. Their goal is often to rile people up instead of having a productive dialogue about the future. Don’t take the bait! Express your desire that the candidates you support will work with the other side if elected… and remind them that you will be watching and holding them accountable for bipartisan work. Candidates are told that they will succeed by focusing on their base of supporters instead of venturing into the middle where most of us reside. Ask them to show some respect for the other side and to be civil in their discussions. And if you want to learn more about this approach, go to the nonpartisan Minnesota. Braver Angels website at www.braverangels.org/minnesota
Remember that hitting reset is a personal experience about becoming a better you, as best described in this anonymous quote:
“Your task is to build a better world,” said God.
I answered, “How? The world is such a large, vast place, so complicated now. And I am so small and helpless. There’s nothing I can do.”
And God, in great wisdom, said “Just build a better you!”
It’s time to push reset and get started!
Dave Bartholomay is mayor of Circle Pines.
