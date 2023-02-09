If you live in or near Centerville, it’s easy to recognize the changes which are quickly occurring. Our small city is thriving and growing. For some, this new growth is exciting; it represents many years of planning and waiting. The new growth represents an even greater opportunity to develop and provide amenities to those who proudly call Centerville home.
Many of us feel excited, while others may feel apprehensive, but Centerville has the tradition, character, and people to allow for growth while maintaining the feel of a small town. Centerville is a place where growth as well as warmth and safety are abounding. We are a city which strives to diversify its tax base while also making the single-family homeowner feel pride and ownership in their city. Centerville is a place you can safely raise a family and run a successful business. Centerville fully embodies the motto of “Stronger Together.”
I’ve seen people investing in our community by getting involved. Openings and opportunities remain available. While you are sharing your skills and abilities, you have the chance to grow by interacting and seeing other talented people in action. Members of our Parks and Recreation committee as well as our Centerville Lions Club work hard to organize events throughout the year to bring people together and attendance has been phenomenal. Events such as Fete de Lacs with a parade through town, Music in the Park, Movie in the Park, Skate Nights, Water Ski Shows, Main Street Market, Christmas in the Park and even the Annual Ice Fishing contest and others are events near and dear to Centerville.
Getting to know your neighbors is a key element of maintaining the small-town feel. I see Centerville residents frequently stopping to greet one another. It’s a regular occurrence to see neighbors pulling garbage cans up to homes of vacationing neighbors or calling to remind each other of open garage doors. I’ve seen citizens working to clear storm drains, shoveling out fire hydrants and digging out mailboxes to help one another. I’ve come across members of the community volunteering to pick-up trash or picking up random pieces blowing in the wind. It has been so fun to see neighborhood gatherings such as Night to Unite, Chili cook-offs and Food Truck nights. I’ve felt the warmth of neighbors celebrating good times together as well as supporting each other through difficult times.
We have a fantastic trail system, which invites families to go for walks and greet others along the way. We are able to enjoy each other’s gardens, trees, and landscaping. It’s fun to see kids riding bikes, sledding, building snowmen and playing in the parks. In the summertime, it’s hard to ignore the smell of grilling which fills the area. Seeing neighbors wave at each other with a warm smile as they drive by on the road is a common site, only found in small towns like ours.
As I think about small towns of the past, members of the community purchased their goods in the local shops and utilized local trades people to complete jobs they couldn’t do themselves. Families attended high school sporting events and had great pride in their local schools.
As I look at Centerville, I see a growing city while I also see neighbors and people with pride in their homes and their community. The key element to maintaining the small-town feel is the people, it is you.
D. Love is the mayor of Centerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.