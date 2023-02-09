If you live in or near Centerville, it’s easy to recognize the changes which are quickly occurring. Our small city is thriving and growing. For some, this new growth is exciting; it represents many years of planning and waiting. The new growth represents an even greater opportunity to develop and provide amenities to those who proudly call Centerville home.  

Many of us feel excited, while others may feel apprehensive, but Centerville has the tradition, character, and people to allow for growth while maintaining the feel of a small town. Centerville is a place where growth as well as warmth and safety are abounding. We are a city which strives to diversify its tax base while also making the single-family homeowner feel pride and ownership in their city. Centerville is a place you can safely raise a family and run a successful business. Centerville fully embodies the motto of “Stronger Together.” 

