The Minnesota State Fair is always the surest sign summer is winding down. But it’s a terrific way to wrap up a season of fun. It’s also an ideal platform for many businesses to showcase their products, inventions and ideas to happy fairgoers. In that environment, it’s easy to get carried away in all the excitement. However, Better Business Bureau® of Minnesota and North Dakota reminds consumers the same guidelines they follow outside the fairgrounds should also apply inside the fairgrounds.
“We know people get caught up in the atmosphere of the Fair,” said Susan Adams Loyd, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “We at BBB sometimes feel that same excitement. We just want to remind people of the importance of due diligence and making wise purchasing decisions.”
BBB offers the following tips for consumers who attend the State Fair with an eye on making non-food related purchases:
•Research companies at BBB.org. Free BBB Business Profiles are optimized for smartphones. Additionally, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can call 800-646-6222 to speak to live operators for pre-purchase guidance. BBB offers customers reviews as well.
•Prior to making payment, get the company’s refund and exchange policies in writing. Also, ask about any guarantees or warranties.
•Collect the company’s physical location and telephone number in case you need to return or exchange an item after the event.
•It’s always a good idea to do some comparison shopping before making a purchasing decision. Keep in mind, however, that the least expensive item may not always be the best value.
•Don’t be pressured to buy. After the demonstration or sales pitch, give yourself some time to think about the purchase. This will help you decide whether you’re getting a good deal.
•Ask the vendor if a sale price will be honored after the State Fair. If so, you will not feel pressured to purchase the item on the spot.
•It’s important to note that the Federal Trade Commission’s “cooling-off rule,” which normally allows consumers three days to cancel a purchase, does not apply to the following purchases at fairs:
•Purchases under $25
•Goods or services not primarily intended for personal, family, or household purposes
•Insurance, securities, or real estate
•Motor vehicles
•Arts and crafts
BBB will once again be an exhibitor at the Minnesota State Fair, with a booth in the Education Building. The Fair runs from August 26 to September 6.
The mission of BBB is to promote, through self-regulation, the highest standards of business ethics and conduct, and to instill public confidence in responsible businesses through programs of education and action that inform, protect and assist the public. Contact the BBB at bbb.org or 651-699-1111.
