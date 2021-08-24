Stories involving individuals falling victim to online and telephone scams seem to always be written or talked about. Sometimes, it may seem hard to believe that there are people still falling victim to “obvious” scams that cost victims hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars. However, the reason this keeps happening is because scammers keep changing their techniques to increase chances of appearing authentic and/or catching a person off guard.
Caller ID “spoofing” continues to occur making unsuspecting customers of financial institutions, agencies, and retailers believe they are receiving an authentic call as the number shows a real phone number for the organization scammers are pretending to represent. Therefore, relying on caller ID to prove authenticity is no longer a trustworthy method to follow. Instead, focus on the questions and statements being communicated to you. Is the person calling asking for strange information the organization should already have, or shouldn’t need? Asking for a credit card number, log in information, pin numbers, and social security information are not data that reputable employees would ask when initiating a phone call.
Are you used to a certain level of customer service with the company that is calling you? If the customer service level from an incoming email, phone call, or text message is different from what you have usually experienced from them, that should raise a red flag. Even if it ends up being a real representative calling, it is better to hang up and call the organization back to verify you are making an authentic call. Legitimate companies and agencies will understand if you want to end the communication and reinitiate it through trustworthy means. If the person you are corresponding with tries to convince you not to end the communication or provides you with a number to call them back with, that is a strong sign something isn’t right. Always, independently locate the correct phone number to call.
If you are not expecting a text message or email from an organization, do not click on any links that are sent to you until you can confirm the message is authentic by calling a legitimate phone number. The link that is being sent may be a scam to collect private information from you, which could cost you a large sum of money. Organizations such as law enforcement and other government agencies are not going to “cold message” you via phone, email, or text message regarding official business. While they may sound official by using a title or rank with a name, it is still best to hang up and call their listed number to ensure you are receiving accurate information.
Even some of the most technology savvy people are falling victim to scams due to being contacted at the wrong time when they happen to be distracted, busy, etc. Their guard is down, and the scammers can sneak in and take advantage of the situation. Additionally, it is important to make sure that we consistently share the ways scammers take advantage of situations with vulnerable people we care about. Always being prepared to receive a scam communication is the best defense to prevent falling victim. However, if you do believe you fell victim, please give us a call at 763-427-1212 to make a report and receive assistance on preventing further damage. As we move into the fall season, stay safe and alert!
Sheriff James Stuart Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
