The beginning of the school year often brings with it many emotions, and this year is no different. As we prepare to welcome students into our schools for the 2022–23 school year, school safety may be at the top of your minds. The top priority of our school district and public safety agencies is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Our schools are places where students are welcomed, encouraged, accepted and celebrated for their differences; where bullying and harassment have no place; and where students have access to high-quality, nutritious school meals and safe rides to and from school and school-sponsored events.
Central to all of our efforts is the ongoing partnership between Centennial Schools and our local police departments and a steadfast commitment to keeping our students and communities safe. While we cannot share all the ways we work to protect students and staff in our buildings, we employ the best school safety practices and work together to seek every opportunity to ensure our students and staff are safe.
Throughout the school year, we have regular joint safety and security meetings where school staff, law enforcement and community safety partners meet to review best practices, problem-solve issues, review and update procedures and protocols, and collaborate to improve our relationships. These meetings allow us the opportunity to review and discuss current situations and proactively plan for future safety protocols and procedures.
Centennial was one of the first districts in the state to implement Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (ALICE), a school safety program that offers additional options to students and staff in dealing with an armed intruder situation. This response process is supported by national and local emergency response organizations and officers identify with its core strategies. Students and staff, from pre-K through high school, are trained in ALICE and practice drills multiple times throughout the year. In addition to having a response program in place, Centennial Schools made safety upgrades at each school site.
Finally, our schools are places where outstanding teachers and staff seek to make positive and meaningful connections with students as individuals and to work with you, our families, to determine how our schools can best serve your children. School resource officers (SROs) also have a large role in making positive and meaningful connections with our students throughout the school year, which strengthens the connection between schools and our greater community. Centennial’s SROs who work in the middle school and high school buildings are active partners with all of the schools, and by promoting school safety and engaging with students and families, SROs provide a critical role and service in keeping our students and schools safe. We could not be more proud of our ongoing partnership in serving the Centennial community together!
As we approach the beginning of the school year, we recognize the safety concerns you may have. Our schools are safe, and through our ongoing partnership, we will work to make them even safer.
Jim Mork is the police chief of the Centennial Lakes Police Department; John Swenson is the public safety director for the Lino Lakes Police Department; Brian Podany is the police chief of the Blaine Police Department; Jeff Holmberg is the superintendent of Centennial Schools.
