The beginning of the school year often brings with it many emotions, and this year is no different. As we prepare to welcome students into our schools for the 2022–23 school year, school safety may be at the top of your minds. The top priority of our school district and public safety agencies is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Our schools are places where students are welcomed, encouraged, accepted and celebrated for their differences; where bullying and harassment have no place; and where students have access to high-quality, nutritious school meals and safe rides to and from school and school-sponsored events. 

Central to all of our efforts is the ongoing partnership between Centennial Schools and our local police departments and a steadfast commitment to keeping our students and communities safe. While we cannot share all the ways we work to protect students and staff in our buildings, we employ the best school safety practices and work together to seek every opportunity to ensure our students and staff are safe. 

