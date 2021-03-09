The year 2020 has been a challenge with the global Covid-19 pandemic and all the fallout from it. The Centennial Community Food Shelf (CCFS) has continued its mission of “In the spirit of love, provide nourishment to people”. This community has been amazingly generous in its efforts to volunteer and donate food and funds.
In response to the pandemic, our staff of volunteers has been able to establish a system to distribute food while complying with state mandated protocols for the safety of our volunteers and clients. We have implemented a delivery model bringing food to our clients vehicles with minimal contact. Thanks to the crews of volunteers working the distribution, rescue pickup and delivery details. With increased donations and grants during this difficult time, we are able to temporarily offer clients a chance to come twice a month. 2021 will be a continuation of the current operations until we are able to open safely with guidance from our state government and the CDC. Unfortunately, we have been unable to accept new volunteers in our effort to minimize traffic in the CCFS building. We are looking forward to welcoming our volunteers and clients back in the building when we can safely open.
Improvements to our physical space and appliances have helped with food storage and delivery. Through grants received, we were able to upgrade our carts and add a new freezer. The city of Circle Pines gave us access to an additional room expanding our operational space. Our lighting system has been upgraded by Connexus Enegry with the assistance of the city of Circle Pines.
Julia Anderson is the Director of the Powerpack team. Powerpack is a 100% volunteer –run program that, with the help of each of the nine Centennial schools, delivers packs to students experiencing hunger in the Centennial School District. Even when the schools were shut down, Powerpack coordinated with the school lunch program to get packs delivered at the same time as curbside food pick up for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Powerpack continued delivering packs to those students in need that remained in school (students with special needs and students with parents serving as essential workers). Our numbers from September through February are: 2,571 packs sent.
I, Sheri Hanson, the newly elected president, will be filling some pretty big shoes left by Ron Koon. He leaves the office after three consecutive terms. With over 30 years of experience, he has generously offered to be an advisor to the current board. I will be working closely with our Executive Director Bridget McPhillips for another year. Three board members have decided to move on, they are Dave Kircher (20 years), Yvonne Guptill (6 years), and Cindy Hall (8 years). Their many contributions have made CCFS the organization it is today. I am looking forward to introducing myself to and working closely with the awesome members of this community. May the current board continue to have the support and prayers of this community as they fulfill our mission, “In the spirit of love, provide nourishment to people” (and some pets).
