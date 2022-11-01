As you may know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Citizens across the nation wear pink and participate in activities to join in the fight against breast cancer. This year, the CDC reported the most common form of cancer is breast cancer. In the United States alone, over 264,000 women and 42,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer per year. 

Like many others, my family was affected by breast cancer. In 2017, as I was starting my law enforcement degree, my grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer. My family and I would often join my grandmother during her chemotherapy treatments to keep her company and help pass the time. It wasn’t until then that I truly understood the hardships of this disease. 

