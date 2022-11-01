As you may know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Citizens across the nation wear pink and participate in activities to join in the fight against breast cancer. This year, the CDC reported the most common form of cancer is breast cancer. In the United States alone, over 264,000 women and 42,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer per year.
Like many others, my family was affected by breast cancer. In 2017, as I was starting my law enforcement degree, my grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer. My family and I would often join my grandmother during her chemotherapy treatments to keep her company and help pass the time. It wasn’t until then that I truly understood the hardships of this disease.
In 2019, I started my law enforcement career as a community service officer with the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department (LLPSD). In 2021, I was promoted to a sworn police officer, my dream job. During my police field training, several themes emerged as I was being trained by the most professional and experienced officers on the department. Those themes were: community, compassion and service. I developed a passion for connecting and interacting with the individuals I crossed paths with on a daily basis.
I first learned about the Pink Patch Project in October 2021 while in field training. The Pink Patch Project is a national public awareness campaign amongst law enforcement and public safety agencies where personnel wear pink uniform patches to raise awareness for breast cancer. I saw several agencies across Minnesota donning and selling pink patches to aid in the fight. I was so inspired by these agencies that in my free time I drove from department to department to collect these pink patches.
After completing field training and starting my solo police career, I began pondering how LLPSD could embody those themes that stuck with me throughout training. I finally landed on an answer: What better way to give back and connect with our community than to join the Pink Patch Project ourselves?
In January of this year, I began designing a pink patch for LLPSD personnel to sport during breast cancer awareness month. After partnering with Lino Lakes Volunteers in Policing (LLVIPS), our very own pink breast cancer awareness patch was born. Police and Fire personnel were given the opportunity to purchase the patches to wear on their uniforms during the month to raise awareness and spark conversation amongst our community. On October 1st, we began selling the patches to the public. All of the proceeds from the LLPSD Pink Patch Project will be donated to The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer.
Let me just say, our community and personnel did NOT disappoint! As of Oct.10, our police patches were completely SOLD OUT and fire patches were not far behind. As a first year participant, this amazing turnout left LLVIPS members and I shocked and beyond grateful. Another expedited order was placed for more patches and my excitement in the project has continued to grow. As of today, LLPSD has collected almost $5,000 in donations.
I am beyond excited and eager for what’s next in all things pink patch! I want to thank our community for their overwhelming support in this project.
LLPSD will continue selling patches in person at the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department through the end of the month. The patches will remain available year-round at https://www.gnhnow.com/donate. In addition, LLPSD will continue to accept donations for The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer and patches will be sold at all LLPSD events. Even though October is ending, the fight against breast cancer is not!
Sam Bergeron is an officer with the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department.
