Now that I am entering the second trimester, I can finally share the news! My husband Patrick and I are expecting our first child this December.
Keeping this secret for the last three months was INCREDIBLY difficult. There were so many times where I would almost say something, just to remember I shouldn’t spill the beans yet.
I did however tell some close family members and friends early. My mom’s reaction was pretty epic, and my sister is also thrilled to become an auntie. My grandparents are also so very excited to welcome their first great-grandchild.
I think my dogs, Frosty and Twinkie, are going to make great big sisters. Twinkie however is going to have to come to terms with the fact that 100% of everyone’s attention won’t always be on her. (She will always be my little spoiled princess though.)
I knew we were going to shock some people, because I think many of them had given up on the thought of us ever having children and being fur parents forever. Patrick and I just celebrated our seventh wedding anniversary June 27.
My husband was ready to have children a couple of years ago, and was just waiting for me to say when. I’ve always known I was meant to be a mom; I just didn’t know when I wanted that to happen. I kept waiting for this big ‘aha’ moment and eventually realized that’s never going to happen for me. I’m never going to not be scared of all the unknowns. I just need to trust that what is meant to be will be — as corny as that sounds.
Perhaps one of the reasons it took me a while to be “ready” was because I was so worried I would have an unhealthy baby. Growing up with a sick father, I can’t tell you how many times I saw my dad get taken away in an ambulance or recovering in a hospital bed. To this day, it is very hard for me to visit a hospital, so that should make labor interesting.
I’m a very type A person but have learned to accept the fact that I can’t control everything. I’m still in the “terrified” stage, but hoping eventually that the excitement will outweigh the scared.
Even though having a newborn in the dead of winter won’t be much fun, I am a believer in signs. The fact that our first child is expected the same month my father passed away is not just a coincidence. My father always wanted to be a grandpa and was even pestering us for grandchildren before we got married. Now hopefully a month that has historically brought me a lot of sadness, will also bring me happiness too.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached by emailing quadnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1227.
