And just like that… another Readers’ Choice Best of the Press Contest is kicking off. The nomination period kicks off this week and will run through Friday, May 20. Now is your chance to ensure that your favorites in each category find their way onto the ballot.
This is your opportunity to support your favorite local business, artist, teacher, professional and more by nominating them in one of over 100 categories. Each year we add new categories to the contest requested by readers and important to the area.
The seven groups of categories are: eating and drinking; arts and entertainment; health and fitness; local; services; shopping; and sports and recreation.
To nominate, simply visit our website presspubs.com and find the appropriate contest, as we have multiple going on at the same time. Our contests include: Best of White Bear/Vadnais; Best of Shoreview; Best of Quad; and Best of Citizen.
You can nominate once each day, and can nominate for one or all of the categories. Please remember, the more specific you are the better. Every year we receive nominations for a local waitress or bartender, and have a hard time locating where he or she works when all we were given was a name.
Last year I was honored to be nominated for and win the “best local reporter” in the local category.
After the nomination period concludes, we will go through each of the categories to select the five businesses or people who captured the most nominations and made it onto the final ballot.
Once the ballot is finalized, readers will be able to vote online for their favorites once a day from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, Aug. 7.
I always look forward to looking through all of the results and seeing if there were any surprises, whether that means a new business that has never been nominated for the contest before, or a business that sweeps the contest and wins in several different categories.
Heart strings
Every once in a while, as a journalist, you get a story that is really difficult to write. In this week’s paper, you will see that story about Sheridan Draz a 22-year-old veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard who is battling for his life. In May 2021, he was diagnosed with high-grade metastatic osteosarcoma (bone cancer).
In talking to his mother, I learned that Sheridan and I have a couple of things in common. We both love cars (Volkswagens) and dogs (German shepherds).
I plan to attend Sheridan’s benefit May 7 in Hugo, and I hope you and your family will consider attending too.
Learning about all Sheridan has had to go through in the past year is absolutely heart breaking. I cannot even begin to fathom the amount of pain he has had to deal with. But one thing that he does have going for him is his bravery.
Shannon Granholm is the managing editor at Press Publications.
