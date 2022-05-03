During the month of May we celebrate many special days and holidays. There is May Day, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day. May is home to Mental Health Awareness Month and National Teacher Appreciation Week. Lesser-known celebrations such as Be Kind to Animals Day, National Pick Strawberry Day, Bike to Work Day, National Armed Forces Day, Bob Dylan’s birthday, National Tap Dance Day, and Paper Airplane Day will all be celebrated in the coming weeks.
Many years ago, our friends created “No Pay May” as a way to get their household budget in line for the year. They were starting out in their professions, recently married, living in Chicago and trying to save for a down payment on a house. No Pay May is a challenge to save money by not spending during the month of May other than for expenses that are absolutely necessary, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, and gas to get to work. You can’t go out to lunch or dinner for an entire month, and you can’t even buy groceries – you eat all of the food already in your freezer and pantry. No trips, concerts, going to movies, or other entertainment. Obviously no shopping is allowed. They were disciplined and this technique worked for them. It also cleaned out the pantry and fridge.
Amy and I tried No Pay May a couple times over the years without much success. We would stock up at the grocery store April 30 and always seemed to break down and dine out or buy something by the third week. It’s also difficult to do with kids at home. I propose every year that we drop cable TV, but it’s a battle I haven’t won.
The closest we got to a successful No Pay May was during the Covid lockdown in 2020. We didn’t go anywhere. Since groceries were a challenge to get, we cleaned out our stash of extra food and then only bought what we needed. We ate a lot of noodles and canned vegetables. A tank of gas lasted for weeks. There wasn’t much about that time I would want to repeat, but we did see a bump in our savings account. We also came to appreciate activities that didn’t cost anything – such as taking walks, playing family games, and visiting with friends over Zoom. And, I admit we watched a whole bunch of movies on cable.
With the rising costs of groceries, gas, utilities and other necessities, there are ways to save that aren’t as drastic as No Pay May. Shorten showers, turn down hot water heaters, turn off lights, and turn the temperature down in your house. Unsubscribe from apps and services on your phone that have a monthly fee. Driving the speed limit can save on gas, as well as carpooling. Plan meals ahead of time to save on groceries and eat leftovers. Reuse water bottles. If you like to eat out, prioritize going to your favorite restaurants but skip the unplanned food runs in between. Set a family budget and try to be conscientious of spending. We should also be seeing warmer days ahead, so get out and enjoy the free outdoors.
Mother’s Day
As we approach Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 8, take time to honor and recognize your mom, grandmother, or other special woman in your life. A gift is always nice, or consider something special that doesn’t cost anything, such as a handwritten note or taking on a few extras like emptying the dishwasher, doing laundry, or vacuuming. Dads and kids can cook a meal for the family, or make dinner reservations. This Mother’s Day, do something to help reduce stress and recognize your mom.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
