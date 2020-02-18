Those who want to become a better person often make New Year's resolutions. But research shows that 80% of those resolutions will ‘fail’ by mid-February, leaving a person feeling like progress isn’t really possible. Other research shows that only 8% of resolutions are successful! Sometimes that's because a person is reaamyching too far, expecting more discipline that they can deliver, or they may have other pressing needs to be met before they can tackle such a big change.
January 1st may seem like a good date to start something new, but how about February 8th, or on your birthday, or on any other day of the year? What’s the fascination with a ‘fresh start’ on January 1 when anytime you try to improve yourself it’s a good day!
So let’s say you are like me and the large percentage of other folks for whom January resolutions have come and gone. Is there hope for us? Is there another day that gives us the opportunity to improve?
The answer is yes – today is that day.
One new idea that works for many is to skip the 'resolution' and instead focus on One Word for the year. Jon Gordon is the author of a tremendous book titled One Word That Will Change Your Life. He and his co-authors discovered a better way to become your best and to live a life of impact. Instead of creating endless goals and resolutions, they identify one word that would be their focus and driving force for the year. Anyone, anytime can discover their word for the year. Last year my word was 'grateful' and for 2020 my word is 'aware' as I continue trying to discern how I can best live a life of service.
I’ve found that making improvements to your life or your community isn’t necessarily tied to a particular date or event. Rather, it is about taking small steps and building new habits that come together to make a bigger impact.
First, take a minute to pause your busy life so you can reflect on what it is that you want to accomplish. Can you list your goals and dreams? Can you identify what is holding you back from being the ‘best’ you can be? Can you think of how you would move beyond those obstacles…would you need to change a habit, start a new career, or find new and more positive, supportive friends?
Next, imagine your ‘new self’ that accomplishes more of the things on your list. Maybe you’re eating a bit better, although still not perfect. Maybe you’re walking or riding your bike a bit more often, starting to get into a rhythm. Maybe you’ve stopped yourself from making snide remarks. Start small – eat one healthier meal, take one walk, bite your tongue just a time or two when you’ve got nothing positive to add to the conversation. Expect that you will occasionally stumble, but don’t let that define you or cause you to give up.
Finally, be alert for the small moments where you can do a good deed and take a positive step forward. Understand that optimism is not about living in a dreamy ‘everything is positive' sort of world. Bad things happen to everyone. The key is to acknowledge the pain and then remind yourself that you’re a good person, that better things are to come and that staying positive helps! So we start again trying to improve ourselves and our communities.
Each new day reminds us that a better life blossoms by taking time for reflection, striving to continuously improve, serving others, and living with optimism.
Dave Bartholomay is the mayor of Circle Pines.
