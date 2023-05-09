This year will be my first Mother’s Day after having my son Royce, who already 4 months old.
Being a mom is HARD. Prior to becoming a mom, I had often been told that being a parent is the most challenging yet rewarding job you’ll ever do — I know that’s true, but nothing prepared me for what my motherhood journey would look like.
I want to be 100% transparent. And what better time to do that during the month of May, which happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month.
I read “What to Expect When you’re Expecting,” took a birth class and multiple new mother classes while I was pregnant. With the exception of a brief mention of them, none of those prepared me for the “mommy blues” or the more severe postpartum anxiety/depression.
My son was born Dec. 26. His birth was pretty traumatic and I ended up needing to be hospitalized, which was even more traumatic. Being separated from my son when he was just days old was really tough. I couldn’t help but feel like I was missing out on that really important bonding time. And I felt so much guilt for my husband having to do everything on his own.
Being separated from my son brought on this level of shame and guilt I had never experienced before. That coupled with my dog needing emergency eye surgery, my other dog needing a wheel chair and the mommy blues was the perfect storm, leading to postpartum anxiety/depression.
The months after Royce was born are such a blur to me. I cried every day. I couldn’t help but feel like the worst mom on this planet. I couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that I did everything to prepare for him but it wasn’t enough.
Postpartum depression is characterized by feelings of sadness, tearfulness, appetite changes and sleep disturbance. I had all of those. Many women with postpartum depression also have significant anxiety symptoms. This most commonly takes the form of generalized anxiety, persistent and excessive worries, feelings of tension and inability to relax. I had those too.
Many postpartum women also have symptoms consistent with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Obsessional thoughts are experienced as intrusive, unwanted and inconsistent with one’s typical personality or behavior.
I was so embarrassed and ashamed of what I was going through that it caused me to completely shut down. I stopped checking social media and stopped responding to texts and calls from friends and family. I didn’t know how to explain what I was going through and didn’t think people would understand. But what I didn’t know is by doing that I would make what I was experiencing even worse.
I discovered that even though I felt alone, I wasn’t. According to the National Library of Medicine, around one in seven women develop postpartum depression (PPD). As many as half of PPD in new mothers go undiagnosed because of not wanting to disclose to family members.
It’s taken me months to open up about what I experienced for that exact reason. Fear that my family, friends and society would judge me for something I couldn’t prevent. I have had to take it one day at a time, some days one minute at a time, but I’m feeling more and more like myself every day.
And every time I see Royce smile or hear him laugh, I’m reminded that I was meant to be a mother and I will continue to fight for him, because he deserves it.
So, to all the moms out there who are doing the best they can to be the best parents they can be and struggling. I see you. You are doing a great job and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Happy Mother’s Day.
Shannon Granholm is the Managing Editor at Press Publications.
