At times the focus on the patch we wear isn’t just the cities we serve, rather our chosen profession, police. For a Lino Lakes resident last November, those patches, all with one similarity, police being proudly sewn onto them, raced to the scene of a medical emergency off of Sunset Ave. A male was reported to be down and not breathing after a fall.
The call went out over our police radios to the police officers with the Lino Lakes Department of Public Safety. As they responded, I knew the location to be not much more than a long glance northbound outside of Circle Pines where I had been assigned patrol duties. Better yet, this location was barely a stone’s throw from the city of Blaine. Stick around, this gets even better and will warm your hearts.
Officer Zimmerman of the Blaine Police Department was just that stone’s throw away from the location where this male needed help, and he too wears a patch that also proudly has police sewn onto it. Officer Zimmerman arrived within a minute and started treatment of the male and set up an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Lino Lakes Department of Public Safety as well as me from Circle Pines arrived shortly thereafter. The AED that had been set up by Officer Zimmerman was needed promptly and a shock was delivered to the heart of the male who was down and not breathing. On this day, the team we had assembled, all baring patches that have just one similarity, was not going to fail and the life-saving efforts continued. Lino Lakes Police Sgt. Schirmers, Officer Strub, Officer Bonczek (who was still in her first few weeks of being a police officer) and Officer Zimmerman provided chest compressions to the male to restore a heartbeat. Lino Lakes Police Officer Carlson and I provided the breaths to get him the oxygen he needed. Within a few moments of working so diligently together, a pulse was restored and the life of this loved one to many, well it is going to live on.
We did great work that day team! Officer Zimmerman Blaine Police, Sgt, Schirmers, Officer Strub, Officer Bonczek, Officer Carlson Lino Lakes Department of Public Safety-Police, and me, I’m Corporal Andy Dixon of the Centennial Lakes Police Department. Thank you kindly for working proudly in our chosen profession, police.
Andy Dixon is a corporal at the Centennial Lakes Police Department, which serves Circle Pines, Centerville and Lexington.
