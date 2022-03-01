Mississippi is beating Minnesota in all areas of reading, according to nationsreportcard.gov.
You read that right. Mississippi. The state that is the butt of everyone’s education jokes.
How did we get here? How did we fall so far?
Over the years parents have shared heartbreaking stories about their children’s lack of progress in reading or the failed recognition of their child’s dyslexia. Educators have been equally frustrated because they haven’t had the tools to do what they love to do – teach kids to read.
For years, Mississippi faced similar challenges, but they figured out the answer. By working closely with parents, we learned how Mississippi has made such strong reading progress with all kids.
They did several things, but first and foremost they had the courage and maturity to recognize there was a serious problem. Then the people of Mississippi got to work.
First, the teachers needed help. They discovered that many teachers had never been taught how to teach kids to read. So Mississippi required teachers to take Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training. This program trains teachers on the science of reading and the most effective ways to teach kids to read.
Second, Mississippi changed teacher licensing requirements. Now in order to get a teaching license in Mississippi, teachers must first learn the science of reading.
Minnesota is grappling with those same issues. Third-grade reading proficiency has been flat or declined every year since 2013. It is currently at only 60%.
We’ve recognized the problem, now we need to fix it. Mississippi has shown us the path to success.
That is what we have been working on. We brought together parents and educators to get us back on track.
After years of discussion and overcoming obstacles, parents and educators got something that they asked for and the kids desperately needed: funding for the LETRS program that saved Mississippi. Last year I authored, and the governor signed, a grant for teachers to receive LETRS training through professional development. That is a major victory for literacy.
The teachers love it because it works. They have seen significant success. It is a process of teaching that works for all struggling readers and those with Dyslexia.
The largest school district in the state, Anoka-Hennepin, has offered the training for their teachers. Teachers who have used this material have seen dramatic success. Bethel College in Roseville and Bethany in Mankato have recognized the problem and changed their teacher prep curriculum.
The other question is why were so many teachers unprepared? Why didn’t the college coursework include this critical training? We are looking into that. More to come.
Nothing in education is more important than getting kids to read well by third grade. This year our focus is on literacy, 100 percent. I am working to secure full funding for the LETRS program so all K-5 teachers can get this training. We have also asked for policy changes that will reduce unnecessary work for teachers and provide additional support at regional centers across the state.
Parents and educators can achieve amazing results by working together. We’ve seen it firsthand. I have no doubt this effort will dramatically change the outcomes for students in Minnesota. When that happens, everything else will improve along with it. Mental health and behavioral problems will decrease, more kids will graduate prepared for whatever path they choose, and, in the long run, fewer people will end up in prison.
Reading is freedom. Reading is opportunity. Reading is hope. Nothing is more important than fixing this problem.
Sen. Roger Chamberlain, (38, R), can be reached at 651-296-1253, sen.roger.chamberlain@senate.mn or 95 University Ave. W, Minnesota Senate Bldg. Room 3225, St. Paul, MN 55155
