Are you looking to expand your community while staying close to home? Consider joining a book club. People join book clubs for the chance get to know their neighbors, to meet new people, and expand their reading options.
The Centennial Library book club meets at 6:45 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month. The club reads across a variety of topics including nonfiction, history, memoirs and novels in all genres. If you are looking for a group that meets at a different time, check out the Book Puzzler group the first Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. at the North Central branch, the History Book Club at the Johnsville branch on the first Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m., or the Any Book Book Club at the Rum River branch at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. Many Anoka County Library branches have book clubs for kids, too. You can find all our events and programs on our event calendar at anokacounty.libcal.com.
A virtual or online book club is another great way to broaden your reading while never leaving home. The statewide One Book One Minnesota club invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss. Titles are chosen three times a year and are available in eBook format with no wait for check out. Each “chapter” of the club culminates with a virtual author discussion. You can find information about One Book One Minnesota at thefriends.org/onebook. Other popular options for online book clubs are Oprah’s Book Club, Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club, Jenna’s Book Club (led by the Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager), and Senior Planet Book Club sponsored by AARP.
If you’d like to start your own book club or are already a member of one, the library has a wide variety of titles in our Book Club in a Bag collection. Each bag contains eight copies of the book and questions for discussion. The bags check out for six weeks. Place a hold on a bag at anokacountylibrary.org or submit a request through our Librarian Recommends service for a personalized list of recommendations.
Get a head start on the books for the Centennial Book Club for the season and join us to share your thoughts.
“Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch (Meeting: Jan. 24.)
Jason Dressen lives in Chicago with his wife and son. After being kidnapped and drugged he wakes up in another life with no family. Can he find a way to return to the family he loves? Part mystery, part science fiction.
“Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder (Meeting: Feb. 28.)
The author relates the story of thousands of retirees who work to make ends meet while travelling around the country. Not your typical migrant workers but an expanding community of “Workampers.”
“The Girl on the Train” by Paula Hawkins (Meeting: March 28.)
Rachel takes the same commuter train every morning. Every day the train stops at the signal where she sees the same couple breakfasting on their deck. And then she sees something shocking.
“Educated: a Memoir” by Tara Westover (Meeting: April 25.)
Born into a survivalist family living in the mountains of Idaho, Tara Westover was seventeen before she set foot in a classroom. Self-educated, she was admitted to Brigham Young University and then went on to Harvard and Cambridge. A wonderous story of deprivation, learning and success.
Joan Van Norman is a library associate at the Centennial branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.