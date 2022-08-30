Someone who cares
I was stunned and dismayed by the Planning and Zoning Board Chair Paul Tralle’s response to citizen concerns about the impacts of the Kwik Trip land purchase on Hodgson Road and Lake Drive.
I am wanting these concerns to be taken seriously and addressed accordingly. Even though I do not live near that site, I have the same concerns other people addressed as I regularly drive through that intersection. I would like a more thoughtful reply to these concerns, preferably by someone who cares.
Karen Cox
Circle Pines
PAID LETTER
Not just words
Dave Clark, who is running to replace the retiring incumbent Robyn West as Anoka County commissioner for District 6, has displayed a steadfast commitment to economic development since the first time I spoke with him. However, he has not only done so through words, but has provided us with examples of real results.
As a member of the Blaine City Council, Clark championed the idea of using the prime location of the 18th green at the annual 3M Golf Tournament as a recruitment and retention tool for new and local businesses. He also garnered support from multiple of his fellow council members to include a funding stream for improvements to the Oak Park Plaza off of University Avenue.
Despite years of frequent vacancy, Clark’s work attracted new and local businesses like Cub Foods and Athena Nail Salon. This development has expanded options for residents like me and revitalized the community.
As mentioned, these are not just words, but they are examples of Clark’s commitment to meeting economic demands and creating markets for our local economy to flourish. I know that he will continue this fight as Anoka County commissioner, and that is why I will be supporting Dave Clark in the general election on Nov. 8.
Mary Amlaw
Blaine
PAID LETTER
Support candidates who champion kids
Parents, if you’re like me, you’re probably experiencing fears about what our schools are teaching your children.
At Centennial, most tenured teachers have no political agenda, but that’s not true of the recent products of our teacher colleges, where political ideologies have pushed aside academics. For many graduates, solid academics have been replaced with racism, cultural division, gender fluidity and America-hatred.
The roots of these ideologies are fringe-leftism. The desired outcome is to destabilize young people’s thinking, dismantle the traditional family and bring down American traditions and culture.
Unbelievably, it’s the teachers’ union, Education Minnesota, that’s pushing this left-wing curriculum and pedagogy. The unions have become the foot soldiers for the Democrats in Minnesota and across America.
I’m encouraged that more traditional teachers are leaving the teachers’ union. However, Education Minnesota is an immense power block in Minnesota politics. Witness how they delivered votes and millions of dollars to elect Gov. Walz, and their payback? Billions in taxpayer dollars.
Parents, unless we support candidates like Sen. Roger Chamberlain, who champions kids every day and stands up to the union, and candidate Elliott Engen, who will be a strong education advocate, Minnesota’s public education system will soon be unrecognizable. Should that happen, we all lose, but the greatest disservice will be to our kids, who will be even less prepared to lead a full and successful life.
Fern Moffat
Lino Lakes
Thank you Press Publications
That you for your most generous donation of $111 that you recently gave to the Centennial Community Food Shelf.
Your generous monetary contribution will help us purchase additional supplies as we continue our 2022 distribution year.
Our key achievements include a food rescue program with six area businesses.
Last year, we distributed over 330,332 pounds of food to 7,321 individuals. Your support allows us to continue to provide food, for the basic human need of nourishment, to area men, women and children.
We are ever grateful for your support.
Darlene Leiding
Centennial Community Food Shelf Board Member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.