Safeguarding and building solutions
I was informed a vote would be taking place at the Centennial Board meeting Monday, May 10. Initial information and responses to questions asked seemed to be at odds, so I decided to attend, listen and observe personally.
The meeting and subsequent press coverage was eye-opening. Much media coverage focused on the booing and disruptive response of the opposing parent group, and little to no coverage on the smaller advocating group. Both groups had members, who like the two participants sitting behind me, responded negatively to opposing speakers. I wondered at the poor meeting leadership and the bias of reporting that did not seem to give a holistic perspective.
There were prepared speakers as well as emotionally unprepared speakers from both groups. One speaker advocating for the “equity” program was a 2002 graduate. I may not have agreed with his perspective, but I thought he brought it with clarity and preparation. Then I read his letter to the editor referencing a speaker saying she was afraid of being killed. This statement is false! How disappointing to see someone so articulate turn to fictional fabrication.
How disappointing that your paper allowed this letter to be published. CARES, an advocate group supporting EA at Centennial, has called opposing community members “white racists.” How sad to see a group who stands for the building of “equity” result in name-calling and racial stereotyping.
There is no winning in this division of manipulated truth. We as a district have a responsibility to build academic excellence and equal opportunity for all our students. We as a community are responsible to promote excellence and accountability in those elected school representatives.
I encourage all parents and community members of the Centennial district to become immediately, actively involved in safeguarding and building solutions for the issues at hand. Modeling truthful participation done with respect, demonstrating values, character and leadership skills we hope to build in our kids. We are created amazingly different. We are needed now to step up and be better!
Deb Dahlberg
Circle Pines
Equity not the same as equality
Do I want my child’s school experience to be defined by an “equity” agenda? Where hard work and character are not valued as much as skin color? As a parent in the Centennial school district, this question is especially important.
The district is considering hiring Equity Alliance MN to provide a full-blown agenda of equity audits, “action plans” and “meaningful change.” What I’ve learned is that equity is not the same as equality. As defined in both Marxism and Critical Race Theory, equity says that individuals must be provided with the conditions that will allow all to achieve the same results. Equality, on the other hand, says that individuals should be provided with the same conditions, in order to achieve their own result, based on their own efforts and choices. When we hold some students less accountable than others, both schools and students suffer. How does equity look in disciplinary policies? How does it help improve the academic and critical thinking skills of our children? How does it help unite students of all colors when we call them racists, privileged, oppressed or victims based on merely a skin color and not their character?
I have a choice about where I educate my child, and right now, I’m worried. Will leaders at Centennial impose double standards and unequal treatment? Will they fail to defend white students because of their “privilege”?
Racism is wrong, we can all agree on that. But equity brings in reverse racism and chaos. Tell our school board we do not need Equity Alliance MN’s toxic programs anywhere near our students.
Angie Harley
Lino Lakes
