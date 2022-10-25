PAID LETTER
Get to know Cindy
Cindy Hansen is running for Anoka County Commissioner for District 3. The cities within that district are Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lino Lakes, Linwood and part of Blaine. Cindy is a resident of Lino Lakes.
Cindy is the right choice for our community because of her background. As mayor of Spring Lake Park, Cindy proved herself to be able to work with two counties, Anoka and Ramsey, while making sure residents felt they were part of one community. The citizens also saw their taxes reduced by 5.7%.
During her time as mayor, Cindy proved how she can work with different cities simultaneously for the good of all. She worked very closely with the police departments within Anoka County and the Spring Lake Park, Blaine, and Mounds View Fire Department, which is a two-county fire department.
Cindy Hansen has proven she can multitask, which is an asset for someone to whom we are entrusting the responsibility to make our district prosper. Her business administration degree from Concordia College gives her a good background that will help her maximize our share of Anoka County revenue to enhance the lives of all residents in District 3.
Get to know Cindy better by visiting her Facebook page, Cindy Hansen for Anoka County Commissioner.
Teresa O’Connell
Lino Lakes
We can find common ground
I’m Heather Gustafson and I’m running for state Senate. I’m also the mother of four, a wife, teacher and a member of St. Joe’s in Lino Lakes, American Legion #566 and Pheasants Forever. I volunteer for Mounds View Softball, and am a former member of the Vadnais Heights Community Engagement Committee. My goal is to serve the community I care about and call home.
As we enter the final weeks of the campaign, political groups are spending incredible amounts of money to gain a competitive advantage by spreading misinformation. Let me tell you where I really stand:
• Pro-public safety — I respect law enforcement and support funding our local police so we can tackle rising crime and prevent it before it happens. Had I been in the Senate, I would have voted for the Public Safety Amendment that would have given millions to local police departments to help them protect and serve our community. Unfortunately, my opponent voted against that amendment.
• A strong economy — I support responsible tax cuts, including elimination of the tax on Social Security. I’ll fight to lower prescription drug costs and prohibit price gouging.
• Great schools — As a teacher, I know the challenges students and schools are facing. I’ll work to make sure students from pre-K to graduation get what they need to succeed.
• Protection from government overreach — We need to keep the government out of decisions about our bodies, our relationships or how we raise our children.
• Community transportation needs — The Rush Line outcome was a local decision that affected White Bear Lake. I trust White Bear citizens to make that decision for themselves, which is why I stayed neutral in discussions about the Rush Line.
It’s easy to become cynical as we’re bombarded by ads and mailers. But I believe politics can be a force for good, as long as we stay focused on what matters. I’ll never declare allegiance to a political party ahead of what’s best for our community. Together, we can find common ground, and if elected to serve as your state senator, that’s what I’ll do.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Gustafson listens to transportation needs
I am writing in response to the letter written by Jill Fisher-MacIntosh published in the White Bear Press and Quad Press on Oct.11 titled, “Candidate Supports Rush Line.” Ms. Fisher-MacIntosh states that in the recent candidate forum, Heather Gustafson expressed strong support for the Rush Line. I listened to the candidate forum to find this information, and nowhere in the forum did I hear Heather say she strongly supported the Rush Line.
What Heather Gustafson did say during the forum was that she has met with business leaders in the northern suburbs who talked about how the lack of funding and support for infrastructure from Republican senators is hurting us and hurting future projects. These business leaders cited specific examples of economic investments that they knew were lost to our community because we didn’t have the leadership support for transportation or infrastructure projects in the northeast suburbs. The Republican senators have not had the desire to put money into our roads, bridges or public transportation.
Heather also said that local leaders in construction management are saying the same thing, that without transit, it hurts their ability to get workers to job sites, and seniors want the ability to get around in our community. She supports giving cities what they need in terms of infrastructure when they need it. She also stated she supports reasonable, stable and long-term funding for infrastructure because our local governments depend on state roads, reliable bridges and transportation systems.
Heather appears to be listening to her constituents and their transportation needs in our community. I will be voting for Heather on Nov 8.
Lori Olinger
North Oaks
Elect thoughtful people to school board
Seven candidates are vying for four seats on the Centennial School Board. Tom Knisely, Gloria Murphy and Craig Johnson have a common theme: parents should have a say in the education of their children. But what exactly do they mean by that? It’s not clear to me from their online information.
In a section on her website titled, “Parents Rights,” Gloria Murphy says parents should have “a voice on curricula” and “on what goes on in the schools to ensure their kids’ educational needs are addressed.” But what kind of voice will she give parents that they don’t have now? How will they have a voice on the curriculum? Will every parent have input, or just a select few? Will this input be on every item of curriculum, every lesson plan, every worksheet, every book in the classroom or the library? She doesn’t say. The Parents’ Rights movement is a national movement organized by groups who are bringing politics into the classroom, despite their claims otherwise.
Tom Knisely says, “Parents and community members want their voices heard. And they should be.” But he’s a member of the school board that limited who could speak, and for how long, at school board meetings. Why should I trust him now? Craig Johnson wants to develop “advisory groups.” What’s their purpose? What are their goals? How will members be chosen? He doesn’t say. Knisely, Murphy, and Johnson all state that schools must “teach our children how to think, not what to think.” Do they think Centennial teachers aren’t doing that already? I trust the experienced educators in Centennial Schools to provide age-appropriate curriculum to our children.
I will give my vote to Laura Gannon, Andrew Meyer, Kara Schmitz and Jessica Schwinn. They understand the needs of the students in our district — either because they have children attending the schools or because they have worked or taught in schools. They are thoughtful people dedicated to academic excellence and the well-being of all children in the district and will make great school board members. (Note: I have received no candidate’s money for this letter.)
Cheryl Blackford
Circle Pines
Choose wisely
Have you paid attention to the academic results of the Centennial School District? While the activists have been prioritizing equity, race, gender and sexual orientation, academics have dropped over the last five years. Thirty-eight percent of students in Centennial cannot read at grade level and 36% are not proficient in math. This doesn’t sound like a good outcome for our students, state or country. And it certainly doesn’t show a pursuit of excellence, either.
Isn’t education about preparing students for the future and a powerful driver of prosperity?
There are many candidates for school board this year, and the distinctions are clear. If you’d like to see a return to quality education that would focus on reversing the academic decline and support parental involvement, then look for commonsense candidates. If you’d like more focus on racial and social justice, gender issues and stories that pull at your heartstrings, then the candidates endorsed by social justice organizations might interest you.
But, let’s be clear. When it comes to candidates for any office, ideology matters! You get what you vote for. Choose wisely.
Cori Duffy
Lino Lakes
Property owners beware
A group of newcomers calling themselves “4Centennial” is running together on a singular platform to take control of the Centennial School Board. Not ONE of them has ever volunteered to serve or committed themselves to ANY school district committee where there are many opportunities for public input: safety and security, strategic/vision planning, academic advisory, etc.
ZERO constructive input other than showing up to school board meetings to blast their personal agendas and complain about current responsible school board members. Not ONE of them has any experience in ANY capacity serving on any public role/board/committee. Yet, these four are trying to run as a coup to take control of the Centennial School District that has a budget of over $100 million annually and is the largest local employer with over 800 employees! ZERO experience combined from these candidates.
The quickest way to chase out a superintendent, staff and families is to have a rogue school board with personal agendas and no knowledge of reality in running such a large complex organization. Families leave, Centennial loses its reputation of excellence, and property values fall. One of them just relocated from California two years ago — is that what you are ready for taxpayers — California politics in your children’s classroom?
Be very careful who you vote for. Tom Knisley, Craig Johnson and Gloria Murphy have all served their community and have Centennial’s best interest at heart, not personal agendas. Write in Suzy Guthmueller as well to keep fiscal responsibility and sensibility on our school board.
We have enjoyed strong leadership in a top-rated school district, and our property values reflect that. Let’s keep it that way!
Karen Lodico
Circle Pines
Former school board member
Time for fresh leadership
As the 2022 election season closes, I have been contacted privately by friends asking who to vote for. Many of my friends know that I follow the races closely, and they know that I will share what I hear and know. So, here is my take on the SD 36 race between Heather Gustafson and Roger Chamberlain. After examining both their records, I am supporting Heather.
Roger has held this seat for three terms now, and has shown himself to be a partisan actor through and through. He says he supports education, but then proposes to use state tax dollars to fund private schools. Thankfully, that foolish bill didn’t pass in 2021. In 2022, he was a leader in the Republican-controlled Senate, which blocked use of the nearly $10 billion surplus to patch up the holes in the special education cross-subsidy and other necessary funding fixes. That money could have been spent in multiple ways to shore up education funding and help our districts retain teachers. It could have been spent to train new teachers and new staff to stave off the teacher shortage. It could have been used to attract mental health professionals and guidance counselors to our schools. Instead, that money sits unspent as inflation eats up its value.
It is time for fresh leadership from someone who knows how difficult the job of educating our kids really is. We need someone who understands the challenges facing our children, families, teachers, administrators and staff who are doing their level best to build the world’s best workforce. If we neglect training our youngsters to be that workforce, we all fail. If we continue to divide our efforts, we will fail. Heather Gustafson is that person. She is ready to lead for the good of all Minnesotans. She is focused on people, not corporations. She has my vote, and deserves yours too.
Kathryn Timm
Lino Lakes
Law enforcement urges votes for Chamberlain, Engen
Minnesota’s largest police association, representing over 10,000 rank-and-file law enforcement officers, enthusiastically supports Sen. Roger Chamberlain and House candidate Elliot Engen. They will make sure our public safety officials have the support, resources and policies that provide for a safer, stronger community for everyone.
Rising crime is a statewide problem, and we MUST restore public safety in our communities. That starts with respecting police as partners and holding violent criminals accountable.
That’s why the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports and endorses Sen. Chamberlain and Elliot Engen. We hope you will join us in voting for them.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
Keep an eye on endorsements
When looking for a candidate who is mainstream and moderate, I suggest you check out exactly which organizations have given their endorsement to the candidate.
The websites of these organizations describe their agendas — and their endorsements reveal their issues.
I looked at the organizations endorsing Heather Gustafson and came up with these notables: Education Minnesota teachers’ union, which is pushing new woke rules for teacher licensing, politics ahead of academics and opposition to parental involvement; FairVote Minnesota, which is working for ranked-choice voting, a manipulation of traditional voting methods; Stonewall DFL, the LBGTQ Caucus of the DFL; NOW (National Organization for Women), and Emily’s List etc.
Based on these endorsements, do you really believe Heather Gustafson will be nonpartisan and moderate? Look at the goals of these organizations. Expect their legislative agendas, and hers, to be radical/progressive.
With everything going on in Minnesota, can we really afford to continue and promote more radical ideology?
Therese Cho
Lino Lakes
Unprofessional and divisive
A few weeks ago, I learned that Centennial School Board candidate Jessica Schwinn had shared a tweet that stated that the parental rights movement is “a recipe for abuse.” When I commented to the contrary, she immediately blocked me.
Her immediate dismissal was very concerning to me as a parent who may someday need to work with her. To alert other voters, I posted about this encounter in a community Facebook group and immediately began receiving videos of Schwinn implying that parents are idiots, videos that start with phrases like, “Hey, white people,” and screenshots of her tweets stating, “Parents have really flawed, selective memories.”
In talking about this with neighbors, I learned that two of the other candidates running with her, Kara Schmitz and Laura Gannon, have also blocked voters when asked questions. Per their posts, they now decline to answer questions in public forums and instead refer voters to a Google doc that has weighted questions and requires you give them information.
School board members need to be able to engage in hard conversations with parents and educators, including those they don’t agree with. We also need a board that’s transparent and works to build relationships. Their responses show they either don’t yet have the skills to do that, or blatantly disregard the concerns and opinions of others. Both are contrary to the job they are applying for.
Political leanings aside, the actions of the “Centennial 4” are simply unprofessional and divisive. We need board members who will work with parents and educators to bring about positive and meaningful change. For that reason, our household will only be voting for Gloria Murphy, Craig Johnson and Tom Knisely. And for the sake of our kids, we hope you do the same.
Melissa Schultz
Lino Lakes
Ought to be ashamed
Sen. Chamberlain:
I’ve met you a few times, and you’ve always been a gentleman. This weekend, I saw a commercial your campaign permitted to air on television that was flat-out disgusting. Your attack on Heather Gunderson was embarrassing.
I challenge you to take copies of the ad to any of the local schools and show it to the students you claim to care so much about … Ask them if they believe the ad is informative, well done and demonstrates your professionalism. Better yet, show it to your family, and ask them if they are proud of you, sinking down into the dirt to slam your opponent.
You’ve been in office what, 10 years now? The one major accomplishment you brag about on your website is helping create a bill related to expanding gambling in Minnesota. Just what we need! You ought to be ashamed, sir!
Louis Jungbauer
Lino Lakes
We need a new state senator
Politicians are human beings and, therefore, make mistakes. I remember a time when even politicians would apologize or, at least, be quiet when the mistake they made comes to light. Unfortunately, the current political strategy is to “double down” and keep repeating inaccurate information even when the real facts become known. Sen. Roger Chamberlain’s grandstanding regarding the fraud charges brought against 48 people who used a nonprofit organization to steal money meant to feed hungry children during the pandemic is a sad example of the “double down.”
Sen. Chamberlain continues to blame Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) employees for allegedly not trying to prevent the theft. Now that the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota has announced the charges, we know the rest of the story, which is that MDE employees are the real heroes who uncovered and combatted the fraud. In 2020, MDE employees began to hold up $20.5 million in requests from the nonprofit organization. The nonprofit responded by suing MDE in state court. At the hearing on April 21, 2021, the judge told MDE that “the regulation doesn’t allow you to withhold payment ...” Rather than give up, MDE employees shifted their efforts from the state court to the federal government by turning to the FBI, which led to the criminal investigation and, ultimately, criminal charges.
Now that the criminal charges have been filed and the information regarding the two years of persistence and hard work by MDE employees is available to the public, Sen. Chamberlain has not yet apologized.
We need a new state senator who has humility and who respects hardworking public servants. Please join me in voting for Heather Gustafson.
Durden Jungbauer
Lino Lakes
Should be returned to office
At last summer’s Marketfest, in chatting with a DFL activist, his parting words were, “We’re going to take Roger Chamberlain down.” I didn’t take the sentence as a threat, nor did I respond (Solomon stated that even a fool, when he keeps his mouth shut, is considered wise). Nor do I believe that one (perhaps) stray comment by one activist necessarily characterizes the entire group. But it does make for some interesting analytical fodder.
First, there does appear to be a prescience to it. The federal regime’s war on energy and the economy are indeed taking Mr. Chamberlain down, as well as quite a few others. This most likely was not within the activist’s intent, but is certainly an aspect (and cost) of very suspect (if not worse) governing principles.
Second, our household has received numerous pieces of dark and foreboding campaign literature labeling Mr. Chamberlain as extremist. Is this the take-down? Would anyone questioning the leadership of those publishing such pieces be treated similarly? Isn’t healthy governance something that elevates, that is respectful of all? Take-down leadership is not the stuff of an open society.
Third, why would Mr. Chamberlain need to be brought down? Unless, of course, the seat were seen as an avenue to power, prestige or outsized influence. Mr. Chamberlain’s view (shared by many I know) is that the position is a public service, akin to street sweeper or snowplow driver. There is a stewardship, a public trust, to be met with character, competence and collegiality. Mr. Chamberlain has conducted himself in a manner consistent with these governing principles.
Sen. Chamberlain has consistently shown that he has the character and principles of an open society, whether in education or environment, fiscal or physical health, or a just and free societal order, and should be returned to office.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
