Thank you area legislators
On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers and dispatchers, I’m writing to publicly say thank you to Rep. Nolan West, Sen. Roger Chamberlain and Rep. Donald Raleigh for their steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.
With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize or demonize public safety officials who keep communities safe by deterring lawbreaking and aiding victims of crime.
West, Chamberlain and Raleigh are tremendous advocates for our first responders and public safety officials, and stood against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. They voted to promote public safety legislation such as pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs.
Thank you for supporting public safety and law enforcement.
Brian Peters
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director
Unexpected blessing
My husband and I live on West Shadow Lake Drive and Birch Street. They decided on putting in two roundabouts, and at the time they wanted to buy our home. We went to meetings and tried to fight it among other neighbors, but it went nowhere, so we decided to contact a legal office and try to fight it.
Well, they sent out Jason the architect and Susan from the county, and we had a meeting at our home and they both loved our home and see how we built it ourselves and how much time we put into it working till midnight pounding nails and having our neighbor Brad telling us, “Go to bed, Barry, it's late.”
When you build your own home and have your kids help build it, it makes a big difference, and to think of losing it was just too much. Jason and Susan understood after talking with us and taking a tour of our home. Jason said, “Let me work on this, I think we can make it work,” and he did, surprising everyone with the results and it was approved.
Now the project manager Bruce has been so great working with us always keeping us updated day by day and making sure it will work for us. His crew was so kind and understanding with my crazy demands, when I said “Don't wreck my plants or flowers,” and they said, “No worries, we will be careful” — and they were.
It could not have been easy working around homeowners, but they did, and it was a pleasure working with Jason, Susan and Bruce — what a team!
Every day it looks better, and people walking by ask us, “How are you holding up through all of this mess?” and our answer is, “When it is done, it will be beautiful, and will slow traffic down.”
Patrick and Patti Barry
Lino Lakes
We are at a crossroads
As a parent sending my kids off to Centennial Schools, I never had a qualm about what teachers would be teaching or the quality of the education. As a grandmother and now former substitute teacher at Centennial, however, I’m alarmed by red flags popping up.
In the last two to three years, our public schools have been undergoing rapid social change. Teachers have been enrolled in “professional development” courses on equity, anti-racism, white supremacy, gender dysphoria and more. Some teachers have become ideological advocates of these unfounded theories encouraged by the teachers’ unions, NEA and AFT, and President Biden.
Beginning as early as kindergarten, the steady drumbeat your kids will be subjected to is “equity.” Why should we be concerned?
In schools, equity’s goal of closing “disparities” means this: rewriting curriculum (whiteness “de-centered” from history, math, science, etc.), reforming discipline policies (lowering standards, or double standards), restructuring testing and grading policies (nobody fails), compelling some speech or punishing other speech (BLM messages OK, but conservative messages offensive) and gender fluidity (feelings about being a boy or a girl is all that matters, not your biology).
Equity will affect kids’ interaction with their teachers and peers and colored by race-conscious stereotypes and beliefs. What could be more unfair? Kids are the last to say or think racially or define friendships by race.
This upheaval of our educational and cultural underpinnings is not only happening at Centennial. School boards and administrators everywhere, perhaps fearing reprisals from “woke” constituents and government, have become activists.
Equity also is an economic concept, which means wealth redistribution, endless freebies and entitlements, or soft socialism. “The battle of our time is over the E-word – equity,” wrote Wall Street Journal’s Deputy Editor Daniel Henninger on July 7. He’s right.
We are at a crossroads in our country. Parents and citizens, this is not the time for complacency!
Stacy Lundblad
Centerville
Set standards high
Ever wonder how critical race theory, or culturally relevant teaching or social/emotional learning (SEL) as it is now called, became a "thing" in the schools? It has to do with the achievement gap, but what is the numeric definition of that to know if it's been overcome?
The Centennial School District reset its grading system in the spring of 2020 when COVID first broke out. These changes were later refined in early 2021 to "help ensure a student's overall grade point average will not be negatively affected by grades earned during this time." Grades of A's and B's were included in the grade point average calculation, but giving C's and D's were "not an option." Some grades could be changed to CR for "credit received" and then were not included in the GPA. Instead of receiving 0% for missing work, it was raised to 50%. Because only the letter grades of A & B were counted in the grade point average, it was impossible to have a GPA of less than a B minus. See how that works? Achievement gap closed! But have the kids really learned anything? Would you want a surgeon to operate on you or an airline pilot to captain your next flight if they studied under this sort of grading system?
We all want what is best for ALL kids, no matter their skin color, but this lowering of standards — in which kids earn grades like a participation trophy — has got to go. We need to support students who are falling behind, but we also need to encourage students to always work hard, no matter the circumstances, and do their best instead of accepting mediocrity in grading. Kids are smart and resilient and will perform to the standards set for them. Let's set the standards high and watch our kids soar!
Cori Duffy
Lino Lakes
