Public service announcement
I dropped my cell phone in a parking lot outside my doctor's office in Blaine a few weeks ago. It was dark, and I couldn't find it. I've been back to the scene, called the doctor's office, as well as the building manager. No luck.
I'd offer a reward, but how much does one pay to retrieve the precious videos and photos of my interview with my mom at her hospice the night before she died last year? Or how does one put a price on the video a friend took of me walking my baby daughter down the aisle a couple summers ago, me trying to hold back the tears of joy? Or my visit to a local hospital after a nephew and his bride welcomed their first addition to the family?
I learned afterward one can "download," or somehow save such treasures by following some procedure I didn't know exists. Don't be a knucklehead, make the kids teach you how to save these items.
Thank you for featuring Connie Hammar’s story of her time as a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. What a fascinating story! Thank you, Connie, for your service and for sharing your story with us. It gives perspective about our privilege and all we can be thankful for this holiday season.
