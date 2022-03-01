Standards based grading is unfair
I am a student at Centennial Middle School (CMS) and am writing to you about my frustrations with the district’s effort to move from traditional percentage-based grading to standards-based grading (SBG). In the last two years CMS has recently started SBG in seventh and eighth-grade math classes. This style of grading is unfair to students that got A’s under percentage-based grading.
So this is how SBG works. If you score 0-3 out of 9 total points, you’re assigned a 1 out of 4, which is considered “significant progress required” or ultimately a letter grade of F. If you score 4-5 out of 9 total points, you’re assigned a 2 out of 4, which is considered “approaching proficiency” or ultimately a letter grade of D. If you score 6-9 out of 9 total points, you’re assigned a 3 out of 4, which is considered “proficiency of standard” or a letter grade of B. To get a 4 out of 4, or an A, a student is required to complete a mastery assignment.
My issue with SBG is when a student puts in the time and effort to study and receives a perfect score of 9 out of 9, which would be an A under percentage-based scoring, SBG says you only have a B and still have to do extra work. SBG also lumps students that score perfect (9 out of 9 or 100%) with students that score less (6 out of 9 or 67%), which also doesn’t seem right.
I have also asked some of my peers in school, and they don’t like it either. They think it’s unfair because they could have gotten better grades with percentage-based grading but will end up with B’s instead of A’s.
I think that SBG is not a fair method, especially if you put in the time and do very well. If I score perfect on both assignments and tests, why should I have to do more work?
Wyatt Becker
Centennial Middle School student
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.