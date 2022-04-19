Make commitment to conserve water, protect rivers and lakes
I am a resident of Lino Lakes, Minnesota. I am a Boy Scout and I am interested in the issues of high levels of manganese in water wells located around the area where I live. I am also interested in changing the mindset that there is endless clean water, and emphasizing the critical need to keep our rivers and lakes clean.
I met with the mayor of Lino Lakes and asked about the problem with high levels of manganese, and found out the current challenge and research being applied. Our mayor is encouraging everyone to become more aware of the challenges with our local water supply, and the need for everyone in the community to make an individual commitment to conserve water and protect our rivers and lakes.
To help change the mindset of people believing in endless clean drinking water and to help raise awareness of the need to keep our rivers and lake water clean, I would like you to help spread the word about programs like Adopt a River. This and other programs give people a direct experience with our water issues.
I encourage everyone to participate in these activities. I want to thank Mayor Rafferty for committing to address the manganese problem and working to protect our local water supply. He and many others have worked tirelessly to address this problem in both a short- and long-term plan. For more information, please visit the city of Lino Lakes website.
Conner Rippe
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.