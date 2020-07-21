Sharing unheard messages
Recently you wrote an important piece that focused on Centennial Students for Change, which organized and led a peaceful protest in our community. Thank you, Shannon, for using your writing talents at the Quad Community Press so that students' voices could be elevated.
Communities of color have been underserved in many ways, including by the media. Your article was different, as it allowed nonwhite youth a chance to share their messages and call for changes around racial equity.
Thank you for giving our community that gift. Their message was received by readers and hundreds came together in our community ready to listen and learn from our amazing youth that are leading this movement in our community in incredible ways. That’s education.
Rebecca Thaney-Driessen
Lino Lakes
Centennial Community Advocates for Racial Equity in our Schools (CARES) member
PAID Letter
You can trust Kris Fredrick
There is always a question that I first ask myself when I think about whom I will support for public office: Are a person’s actions and history in line with their publicly declared goals? In short, can I trust this person? Is this someone who is saying what they are saying to get elected, or do they aspire to public office because of what they care about?
I have known Kris Fredrick, candidate for Minnesota House District 38A, for going on 14 years. In addition to several things we have in common, Kris and I share a deep love for God’s good creation.
Early in our friendship, Kris told me that bicycling, another great passion of mine, is one of the ways he puts his love for the environment into action.
Many, many times I have seen Kris and his family ride up to the bike rack in front of our church on a Sunday morning. I discovered early on that Kris bicycle commutes to work and does errands by bike, things I do as well. I know that, like me, Kris appreciates the health benefits and enjoys cycling itself, but it’s been my sense that he’s most excited that this is a way that he can put his money where his mouth is, so to speak.
Back to voting: My second step in figuring out who I will support for public office is to ask myself whether their values align with my own. After that, I will read up on the policies they say they will pursue. My “who to vote for?” process begins, however, with that all-important initial question of whether I can trust someone.
As you consider your vote for who you would like to represent you in House District 38A, it may be that your views differ from Kris in a few areas. But if you care about supporting someone who is who he says he is, I will tell you that I like many people, and some of them I also trust. I trust Kris.
Steve Sylvester
Lino Lakes
