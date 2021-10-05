Helpful policeman
I need to thank the Lino Lakes officer who helped me get to my sister's home. He pulled me over but I was grateful. He asked me for the address I was aiming for and I followed him. That's the mark of a helpful policeman.
Lyndy Werdin Webster
(Lino Lakes visitor)
A reactive response
As a parent of three young children in elementary school and a board certified nurse practitioner, I am deeply concerned with how Centennial School District has and continues to handle COVID in our schools. The mitigation efforts that have been proposed and implemented by our superintendent, board members and COVID team do not follow the current guidance by The American Academy of Pediatrics, Minnesota Department of Health or the CDC.
Because of this, our schools are seeing some of the highest percentages of COVID rates compared to our neighboring school districts. All but two of these neighboring school districts have some sort of mask requirement in place for their schools. Centennial does not and will not require any type of mask for staff or students until a certain percentage of students in the building test positive or are out with COVID symptoms.
I'll reiterate, this is a REACTIVE response, not a PROACTIVE response, and impacts not only the physical health of these students, but the mental, social and emotional health and their learning.
Leaving the choice to parents is not science-based or good public health. We know more now than we did a year ago. We know that mask wearing helps prevent the spread of COVID and helps to keep our kids in school. Wearing a mask is not a political statement, but a show of solidarity and that we care for our neighbor and their well-being, too.
This isn't about making angry and loud parents happy. This is about protecting our kids, our vulnerable population and keeping our kids safe during a time when many don't have a choice.
The board and superintendent have a choice and have the power to make a difference here, but they aren't changing anything despite our dramatic rise in COVID cases in our schools. Choice doesn't trump safety. Especially when your choice is to deny science and act recklessly, and especially when it impacts me, my family and our entire community. Our kids deserve better. They deserve empathy, compassion, and people who are more interested in their safety than protecting power and privilege.
Katie Brula
Blaine
Enough is enough
My heart breaks over our broken Centennial School District and other schools in surrounding areas. I was dumbfounded Monday at the school board member rolling her eyes at a passionate parent’s concern in the already restrictive public forum the board has implemented.
I am angered at an administration who continues to deny transparency most recently in not providing the FOIA documentation requested months ago. I am stunned by teachers who ask elementary students what “pronoun” they wish go by or the high school teacher who was quoted saying “the way our government works is that race determines how much money you get/make.”
I am saddened for teachers and staff who are afraid to speak out against the current tenets being required by the district for fear of reprimand or worse. I am frustrated and concerned for those parents and community members who do not speak out or are just ignorant of the situation. I am adamant in believing that enough is enough!
Instruction of values and social justice belong in the home, not in the school! The business of the Centennial School Board, administration and staff is to focus its attention on how to address and correct the dropping academic scores and lower graduate numbers (reflected on Minnesota Department of Education’s website) as well as the lack of its fiscal accountability and responsibility to public constituents.
Don’t ask me for levy dollars again, you abused the large tax dollars already levied with your purchase of social justice and politically affiliated organizational training! Don’t ask me to vote for you if you have supported the current tenets, policies and programs that are being advocated in the district! Don’t expect me to be quiet, because the time for quiet is over!
Parents of Centennial, complacency must stop! Talk to your kids about what happens in their classroom. Investigate curriculum, the district’s hidden messaging and resources on ISD12 website. Get involved in committees working on the new Strategic Plan. Run for school board positions in 2022; there will be three seats open. Stand up, speak out and make a difference!
Deborah Dahlberg
Circle Pines
Need masks in schools
I urge the Centennial School Board and administration to follow the guidance of the CDC and MDH and require masking in our elementary schools. Our numbers are proving that the back-to-school plan is not working. Behind every number on the COVID dashboard is a sick child, teacher or staff member. The numbers are rising — our kids and community are getting sick.
Andrea Franko
Lino Lakes
