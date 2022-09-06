PAID LETTER
Who will be supportive of our students,families and educators?
It was refreshing to read Mayor Dave Bartholomay’s recent column outlining the reasons why it is so important to support our schools and school boards. As a retired special education teacher with 40 years of experience in public schools, I agree with the statements he made. I continue to hear from former colleagues about the employee shortages that are impacting schools everywhere.
Then I turned to the opinion page and read Linda Runbeck’s letter to the editor. Linda expressed concerns about the new teacher licensure standards that have added social-emotional outcomes to requirements for licensure. I investigated the new standards: MN Rules Chapter 8710.200 and found a new entry from the Standards of Effective Practice subset which read: “Teacher employs a variety of strategies to assist students to develop social & emotional competencies, including self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, & responsible decision making.”
These are all skills that I would like students to demonstrate, and I believe other teachers and all employers would agree with me. The standards are not abandoning requirements for academics — just adding social and emotional skills which are critical for individuals to be a successfully functioning member of society. There are no statements in any of the standards that relate to CRT — this ideology is being promoted by far-right Republicans but is not a theoretical framework that is being taught or promoted by the board of teaching, the teacher’s union, the Centennial School Board, the district curriculums or the Democratic party.
Linda falsely claims that CRT is being promoted by the Democratic Party — I challenge you to find any references to CRT or the other “trends” she mentions in any literature or on the websites from any of our Democratic candidates.
If you really want to find out more about Susie Strom, who is running for the House seat in District 36A, I suggest visiting her website at Stromformn.com and make your own decisions about who will be more supportive of our students, families and educators.
Renee Dietz
Circle Pines
Need adults in the classroom
I want to thank Sen. Chamberlain for his public comments opposing the proposed rewrite of teacher licensing standards in Minnesota.
For background, in 2013, third grade reading proficiency was 59%; today it’s 50% and worse for nonwhite students. During this time, the official state organization that oversees teacher licensing, the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB), failed to ensure teachers were taught how to teach reading.
Instead of addressing the disgraceful state of our reading scores, PELSB embarked on a political mission with strong-arm tactics. Under the Walz administration’s direction, they presented new standards that abandon basic academics and practical classroom skills and replaced them with politics and ideology. The proposed standards are divisive and divide students into either oppressor or oppressed groups.
Chamberlain’s remarks display his leadership as chair of the Senate Education Committee. He writes to Judge Mortenson who is presiding over the process, “The Legislature has not approved conforming the teaching profession to a singular ideological concept of imposing a politicized belief system on teacher candidates. Rule 4615 appears to adopt a particular philosophical, societal and worldview perspective.” Furthermore, he writes, there’s “no rational or clearly discernible need … for making such a wholesale change.”
On the purpose for PELSB’s creation, he continues, “The Legislature only intended for objective and non-divisive criteria be developed to help ensure our public-school teachers are persons of good character (which includes fair and just treatment of each student), have subject knowledge and practical classroom skills.”
If you appreciate good teachers, solid academics and kids who can read, write and do math, the proposed standards will not do that. PELSB is way off course.
I want to see these proposed rule changes scrapped. That’s why I’m voting for Sen. Chamberlain and not his opponent, Heather Gustafson, a five-year teacher who re-tweeted that she agrees with Education Minnesota’s statement that, “For many educators, the stakes are way too high to stay strictly ‘neutral’ in the classroom.”
With Sen. Chamberlain and the other endorsed Republicans elected, we’ll finally have the adults in the room!
Angie Harley
Lino Lakes
Kudos to Sen. Chamberlain
It’s rare to see a legislator deliver as Sen. Roger Chamberlain has over his 10 years in the Minnesota Senate.
He’s delivered on middle-class income tax cuts (Walz is claiming credit!), Social Security tax cuts, new education laws on dyslexia, funding for education in 2021 and improved environmental restrictions on companies like Water Gremlin. He also worked with the White Bear Lake community to stop Met Council’s plan for 90 buses a day coming through the city.
There’s more on his accomplishments, but the point is, Sen. Chamberlain is a hardworking, plain-spoken and well-respected leader who has delivered again and again for us in this area.
That’s why I’m incensed at now-retiring Sen. Chuck Wiger’s below-the-belt comments on Chamberlain in the paper. The big issue with Wiger and some members of the teachers’ union is money. It’s never enough. This spring, they eyed the whopping $9.2 billion state surplus and demanded a $1.5 billion windfall. That came after they had received a $1.3 billion increase in the 2021-22 budget from the Legislature (which Chamberlain proposed as chair of the Senate Education Committee).
I say kudos to Sen. Chamberlain, one of the few who fights for the taxpaying public and maintains a thoughtful and reasonable voice amidst the noisy, unrelenting stakeholders who come to the Legislature for funding. You can’t please everybody.
I’ll continue to put my trust in Chamberlain, who seeks to do what’s fair and what’s right.
Dorothy Westermann
Vadnais Heights
Kwik Trip suitable for property
Paul Tralle, Planning and Zoning board chair, is both competent and practical. He looks at city problems and opportunities as to what our city zoning maps have outlined and looks for growth to meet our needs.
The opportunity to have an upscale convenience store like Kwik Trip located at Hodgson Road and Lake Drive is a suitable use of the property that conforms with the lot’s zoning. There is no legal basis for preventing the lot’s owner from building this store.
To show real concern for the neighborhood I would recommend a solid wall between the present houses and Kwik Trip for sound abatement.
Charlotte Esler
Lino Lakes
