Where is Sen. Roger Chamberlain?
I am a resident of Minnesota’s 38th District, where I am represented in the Senate by Roger Chamberlain. Over the past several years, I have noticed that Roger’s behavior on social media has been increasingly erratic. His recent antics supporting fascism and flirtations with alt-right extremism has me wondering if Sen. Roger Chamberlain is an effective representative for our community. It also has me wondering … where is Roger? He refuses to answer questions from the press, he has locked down his Twitter profile and all calls to his office get filtered through an administrative assistant. How are his concerned constituents supposed to check on his well-being?
In August 2020, the Minnesota Reformer reported that Roger was posting his support for a fascist manifesto called “Bronze Age Mindset.” The article pointed out that “The book argues that equality and human rights are unnatural; that most people form a vast, inferior class who will only find ‘solace and meaning’ through ‘submission’ — and that the proper rulers of the world are white men.” The article goes on to describe blatant misogyny and racism in the book. Additionally, the Reformer reports that not only does Roger engage with the author of the book on Twitter, but he has also repeatedly liked other posts that talk about the book’s value, and most recently, retweeted a post for the book authored by the shooter who killed five people in Denver only weeks ago.
Now, I don’t know about you, but I think most of the fine people in the 38th District do not spend their free time reading strange manifestos that glorify fascism, and they don’t follow neo-Nazis on Twitter. Maybe that is why he blocked his constituents from viewing his Twitter profile. Did I mention he also serves as the chair of the Education Finance and Policy Committee?
The 38th District deserves better representation — a senator who will represent the diverse values of our community and celebrate that our differences make us stronger.
Where are you, Roger? It’s time to address the valid concerns of your constituents.
Jason Spitzer
Lino Lakes
