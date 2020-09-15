Paid letter
Donald Raleigh lives life of service
Many families and youth in the Centennial area came to know Donald Raleigh when they joined the Civil Air Patrol at the Anoka County airport.
Donald Raleigh serves as a volunteer leader in the United States Air Force Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, because he is committed to our communities and proving a positive role model for our kids. As a squadron commander he built and nurtured the largest squadron in Minnesota. As a group commander he was able to guide hundreds of airman and officers in performing missions for our community and nation in the areas of emergency services, aerospace education and leadership training.
For over 12 years Lt Col Raleigh has helped to introduce the joys of flying and has made significant contributions to young people who have gone on to careers at Space X, Google, West Point Military Academy, the US Air Force, Marines, Navy and other professional endeavors.
Donald Raleigh has received numerous medals and awards and even a Disaster Relief Ribbon authorized by President Obama, all as a volunteer while raising a family and starting a business.
An important trait in Donald Raleigh is the discipline to succeed. Since 2003, when he started his successful digital marketing company, he’s put in the hard work, dedication and focus that is required to succeed. He will bring that same spirit to accomplishing goals at the State Capitol.
Donald’s record of military service includes eight years of active duty before and during the Gulf War. He had the honor of being assigned as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and served as a presidential escort to President Ronald Reagan, “one of the most impactful experiences of my life”, as he described it to me.
I’ve seen how Donald Raleigh has practiced a life of service, and I believe he will be a fantastic state representative.
Bill and Sharon Boettner
Lino Lakes
Honesty matters to us, Cindy
Cindy Hansen is running for Anoka County Commissioner in District 6, which represents seven cities. She states that she has been a resident of Lino Lakes for seven years … but for this to be true, she would have had to move here in 2013.
Cindy Hansen ran for the Spring Lake Park City Council in 2018, 2014 and 2010. You must be a resident of Spring Lake Park to run for office in Spring Lake Park. She served, then resigned in July 2019 after nine years as mayor.
So, was she dishonest to the residents of Spring Lake Park in 2018, 2014 and 2010? Or is she being dishonest now to the residents of Circle Pines, Centerville, Lino Lakes, Columbus, Linwood, Lexington and Blaine? The facts show that she is obviously being dishonest with everyone. If she has lived in Lino Lakes for so long, why does the address appear as “non-homestead.” You can look it up on the Anoka County Property Records and Taxation website.
She also states she lived in Anoka County for 40 years, but her home in Spring Lake Park is located in Ramsey County. More dishonesty? Seems to be a pattern here.
We are lucky that most of the elected officials in our area are honest and care about our community. Anyone dishonest about where they live and what they do, will be dishonest with you about anything.
Michael S. Ruhland
Lino Lakes Council Member
Actual resident of Lino Lakes
The 1860-1932 test, again
The 2020 election is a test. Has America seen enough? Trump and his Republican enablers must go, for the health of American democracy.
Declaration of Independence: “…whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive... it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government …”
For some, this will be difficult. Please answer these questions. Why did the mortal enemy of America and Western civilization, Putin, want Trump to win? How does American federal response to COVID-19 compare with other nations? Has the totality of Trump’s “governance” honored the Constitution (justice, tranquility, promote general welfare)?
The prime quality of presidents is character. Read Goodwin’s “Leadership in Turbulent Times”: Lincoln, the two Roosevelts, LBJ, Lincoln, FDR and Washington are loved and respected, not just because they saved America but because they demonstrated character.
Trump hasn’t severely damaged America alone. Republican enablers made it possible. Stuart Stevens, “It Was All A Lie” (2020): Trump is the culmination of 40 years’ Republican misrule. John Dean’s Republican friend (2007): “People should not vote for any Republican, because they’re dangerous, dishonest, and self-serving” (“Broken Government”). Highly respected Mann-Ornstein duo (2012), “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks:” Republicans documented as “outliers” for misconduct.
Minnesota Republicans demonstrate this. Responding to COVID-19: the top Republican called for a tax cut; recently said the COVID-19 crisis is over; demands Gov. Walz stop using emergency powers 30 other governors and rational international leaders use. The Republican House leader sabotaged a bonding bill creating jobs all over Minnesota for political points.
Compare two eras: 1947-73, inspired by progressive values and governance was the statistical middle-class high point; 1980-2020, inspired by right wing values and governance has led to this crisis. The living standard of average Americans has statistically declined, 1980-2020.
Do the math. South Korea and America reported COVID-19 cases Jan. 26. Korea (50 million) has (Aug. 24) total 17,399 cases and 309 deaths. America (330 million) has (Aug. 25) 5.7 million cases, 177,198 deaths. Other rational nations had similar results. Their governments cared about people, not reelection, and followed science, not conspiracy.
We’ve needed a Washington, Lincoln, FDR. We’re stuck with an ignorant and incompetent eighth-grade fool whose cruelty is endless. Time for change.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
Law enforcement endorses local candidates
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Senator Roger Chamberlain, Elliott Engen for House, Senator Karin Housley, Joseph Garofalo for House, Ben Schwanke for Senate, Sue Finney for House, and Senator Chuck Wiger in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Chamberlain, Engen, Sen. Housley, Garofalo, Schwanke, Finney, and Sen. Wiger in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
