We need the Clean Car Standard
Minnesotans want more electric vehicles (EVs) available. Consumer Reports says that six out of 10 Minnesotans are interested in EV’s and 30% would consider buying or leasing one.
The marketplace is responding. There will be more than 100 new EV models sold in the U.S. by 2023 including big vehicles, SUVs and trucks. They have lower maintenance costs, more power and fewer moving parts.
The problem is, EV manufacturers are not selling in Minnesota. They are selling in states that have adopted strong emission standards developed in other states. These standards have saved consumers billions of dollars. Minnesota is in the process of adopting this standard, which will bring more EVs to our state.
Why are Republicans against them? In the closing days of the legislative session, Rep. Runbeck supported an amendment that would strip the state’s ability to set these standards (HF4554 A12 Amendment 5/16/20) With no clean car standard, newer EVs will not be coming to Minnesota.
The future is here. Rep. Runbeck has withdrawn from the race, but the GOP replacement isn’t offering support for the Clean Car Standard.
Kris Fredrick is in favor of the Clean Car Standard and improving Minnesota. He is running in November for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 38A. I hope you will check out his website at https://voteforkris.com/ to see his qualifications and what he has to offer.
Lynn Jorris
Circle Pines
Disappointed about YMCA
As resident of this community for more than 30 years and a charter member when the YMCA opened, I must express my dismay, sadness and disappointment at the decision to cease operations for “fitness and well-being” programs at our local Y. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
As a senior citizen I have benefited from the group programs and exercise as well as the socialization. When my husband and I moved here in 1987 there was talk/rumor of the Y coming to Lino Lakes. I kept hoping it would happen while I was still young and well enough to take advantage of a great family facility like this.
Finally, it did happen, and I became a charter member in the summer of 2007 until now. My experience when coming to my classes has been that the parking lots seemed to be getting busier all the time, so I don’t understand the “decline in membership” mentioned. The beauty of the Y has been that there was something appropriate for all ages in the family.
We are fortunate enough to live about a mile away from the Lino Lakes Y, making it convenient to get to. Of the three alternate options mentioned, the only one for me could be Forest Lake, and that’s much too far for my comfort to drive — especially in the snow and ice of winter. And also, the feeling of community pride will be missed.
I don’t know what the plans are for the building in the future, but whatever it is, it won’t be the positive asset to the community that the Y has been. The community is going to miss the fun and safe activities offered for all family members. Again, sad to have read the news ...
Mary Hemauer
Lino Lakes
