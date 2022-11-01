PAID LETTER
Misinformation about school board candidates
A letter to the editor published in last week’s paper by Karen Lodico had many false accusations and information about myself and other candidates and were no different from her Facebook rants that lack basic research. Calling running for school board “a coup” threatens our Democracy. A coup is taking office by armed force without an election.
I have served as PTA president and historian at Montague Elementary for three years, served on the Multicultural Committee at Montague Elementary, as team parent of my daughter's Centennial Lakes Softball team Spring 2019, have been highly active in my daughter's Girl Scout troop for four years, and served as a middle school judge for the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair in 2022. I have managed budgets of defense engineering projects where the budget dwarfs the school board’s, and combatting government waste is a top priority.
Kara has served as substitute school nurse in her children’s schools, volunteers in her children’s classrooms and serves on various committees regarding governance at her church. I think Andrew and Jessica's experience as teachers speaks for itself. They are intimately aware of issues Minnesota schools face.
We are very cognizant of conveying what we plan to do, while preventing damage to a future working relationship with current or future school board members. We have helped the community by bringing to light safety concerns with the security kiosks to the superintendent and the school board and are currently addressing water quality issues within the school district.
I relocated four years ago from California for my career. I never dreamed of running for office until this year. California politics severely deprioritized schools and I was worried that my oldest wasn’t going to get a good education there. This is not what I want for our community. My personal agenda has always been, as an engineer, to support my family and give them the best life possible. It now includes ensuring ALL of the children in our district have the best education possible, to prepare them to be lifelong learners and to ensure our teachers and staff are supported and listened to.
Laura Gannon
Circle Pines
