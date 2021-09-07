Applaud Centennial leadership
There are many things I love about Centennial Schools. After the last board meeting, I’m adding leadership to the list. The past year brought unprecedented challenges, and courageous leadership is difficult. We’re fortunate to have that in Centennial, and I strongly support the board’s decision to recommend masks, moving to a mandate if an individual building has 5% of students positive at one time. It’s reasonable, based on science established before COVID and the politicization of masks, in line with the guidance of Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health — and equitable.
Last year many leaders ignored science to the detriment of our kids’ social, emotional and academic well-being. They were nervous in uncharted territory, and the media fueled that with horror stories that played to our fear. Meanwhile, our private school and European counterparts followed the science, left their schools open and had a successful in-person year. Unfortunately, many districts are poised to make the same mistake with masking, driven by the paralyzing fear of vocal parents, not data.
Mandates are divisive, forcing teachers and administrators to police masking and turning classmates against one another. Throughout 2020, Walz had the wisdom to reiterate that citizens should not take it upon themselves to enforce masks, as it’s a detriment to a sense of community. A mandate is inequitable, forcing kids to deny their own social, emotional and physical needs and ignoring the science of previous COVID infections.
To ignore equity and bring division, the science must be there. It’s not.
Studies comparing schools with optional/mandatory masks found no difference in COVID rates, and asymptomatic spread driving infection hasn’t been clearly established. A 2020 Danish study found no difference in infection rates among groups wearing or not wearing a mask. A 2015 Vietnamese study found worse outcomes among those wearing cloth masks. Fauci, Osterholm and Emanuel have explained that cloth, surgical and gaiter masks don’t work. Do we expect the district to provide a clean fitted N95 to every student, daily? Anything less is about feeling safe, not being safe.
I applaud Centennial’s leadership. I hope they continue to examine MDH data and long-established science.
Jessica Fu
Blaine
Kids will be safe at school
Thank you for voting to have masks optional at school. The plan the COVID team presented, with various recommendations, was created with a lot of research and care and I’m confident my kids will be safe at school.
For many kids, the biggest hesitation in returning to school this year was mask wearing, and managing the anxiety those masks induce. Their daily emotional health is a real concern, and it matters. Asking students to sacrifice this, daily, is not fair.
The excitement for school returned for so many upon hearing masks would be optional until the school reached a certain threshold of positive cases. The relief and renewed hope for some sense of normalcy are truly immeasurable.
I know this was not an easy decision for any of you to make; however, I respect and value the work that the COVID team put into preparing this new plan. I’m grateful that the team trusts their research and experience to guide decision-making.
ALL students need a more normalized school experience after all the damage that this past year and a half has caused. ALL students deserve to have their needs met.
Eric Linn
Blaine
Err on the side of caution
After reading “Mask debate: No easy answers,” I thought of the common sense advice: "err on the side of caution.”
Students who are not ordered but just advised to wear masks probably won’t, even if their parents want them protected. It may invite ridicule from other students.
With White Bear and Mounds View schools, plus St. Paul and Minneapolis schools mandating masks, it makes sense to follow suit. Wasn’t the lesson learned from Albert Lea Schools, which developed 36 cases the first week and THEN mandated masks?
These unvaccinated children have no defense against this highly transmissible Delta variant. Isn’t wearing a mask preferable to going back to distance learning, which will happen if cases surge too much?
We don’t hesitate to have them wear seat belts, which takes away their freedom of movement, or to wear helmets when on a bike. Those are more constricting than a simple piece of material tied over the mouth and nose. But a mask has the same purpose as the seat belt and helmet — to prevent harm and possible death.
Superintendent Holmberg states that “Student safety is at the core of what we try to do.” If doing what’s best for the kids is really the goal, there is an easy answer: Mandate masks.
Kathleen Ziegler
Lino Lakes
