Paid LETTER:
Tony Cavegn is the right choice
Tony Cavegn is the right choice for Lino Lakes City Council. He has fresh ideas, a new perspective and a willingness to look for creative solutions to problems. People often say that experience is the most important quality in a political leader, but I think experienced public servants can keep a community stuck in a rut.
Lino Lakes needs to welcome more businesses of all different types so we can grow our tax base and employ our neighbors closer to home. We need a council member who supports our public schools, our fire and police officers and all our residents (not just the ones who have lived here for decades).
Tony has years of leadership, project management experience and, most important to me, he’s an honest, hardworking man. He is wanting to serve Lino Lakes for the right reasons, not personal gain. My family will be voting for him on Feb. 11 and I hope you will too.
Jessica Long
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER:
Reinert most capable
After some consideration, I have personally decided to endorse one of my opponents, Jeff Reinert, for the position of Anoka County Commissioner. While we have had our differences, we can put them aside for the best interests of Anoka County District 6.
Our societal values are closely aligned and that is what I wish to focus on moving forward. We should not define our relationships solely by our differences but actually embrace some of these differences and work together for the common good. Jeff and I have known each other for the past 10 years and we have been able to discuss the tough issues. I feel we will keep that line of communication open for the best interests of District 6.
It is crucial for Anoka County to have a commissioner who understands what is at stake. Differences aside, he is the most capable in this election to keep us moving in the right direction, related to operations and fiscal matters. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeff on Feb. 11 for the special election.
Craig Johnson
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER:
We need ethical leadership
National politics have dominated our attention in recent years. But it is local government that serves the more basic needs of a city. Strong, ethical leadership is a must if a city is to prosper.
The Lino Lakes city election was very close this past November. One candidate really stood out for me — Tony Cavegn. Tony’s commitment to our city and his desire to serve this community continues as he runs for the open seat on the City Council. A special election will be held Feb. 11 to fill this seat.
Tony is serious in looking realistically at the various aspects of a healthy city. He stresses the need to have viable long-range plans to support our Public Safety Department, provide the resources necessary to address our aging infrastructure and address the stagnant business development in Lino Lakes as well as the debt the city carries.
These are not issues we can continue to delay addressing. Tony Cavegn will be a strong voice for the community. He is willing to make the hard decisions rather than continually evading the problems. And Tony is willing to listen to the community.
Respectful consideration of the concerns expressed by our citizens has been in short supply in recent years. That can change. Please consider voting for Tony Cavegn for City Council on Feb. 11.
Ella McNulty
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER:
I’m voting for Nate Vojtech and Jeff Reinert on Feb.11.
When I was appointed to the EDAC board of Lino Lakes, I was extremely impressed with Nate’s questions and insight while speaking with business owners considering Lino Lakes. I saw firsthand how he put his community first. Nate is an amazing asset to the EDAC board and has been for six years. He provides valuable insight and outside-the-box thinking.
Dr. Vojtech’s experience in the mental health field is very valuable. Having his professional experience applied in a council member capacity would be extremely beneficial to our city. He has perfected a skill set in communication over his career that would be an awesome addition to our City Council.
He is a business owner who wants high-value development that makes sense. He wants our taxes low as a result of that development. He supports our public safety model that has statistically shown to keep us all safer. Other candidates are against it. These are just a few reasons why I’m voting for Nate Vojtech.
Jeff Reinert is the obvious choice for commissioner. The other candidate seems deceitful in my eyes. What stands out the most to me is, during the debate she said she bought her house in Lino Lakes seven years ago. However, she was the mayor of Spring Lake Park up until June 2019. That means she must have lived in Spring Lake Park, right? Did she live in Lino Lakes, and lie to the people of Spring Lake Park? Did she buy it then, and just move in seven months ago? Is she just a career politician making it sound like she lived in Lino for the past seven years because it fits her agenda? What is it?
If she did just move to Lino Lakes seven months ago, how can she know what we want? I know that Spring Lake Park taxes have increased about five times as much as Lino Lakes’ taxes over the same time. Why would we want that in a commissioner at the county level? Jeff Reinert is the only serious choice.
Michael S. Ruhland
Lino Lakes City Council
Paid LETTER:
Reinert strong addition to county board
As a former City Council member of Lino Lakes for 12 years, I had the pleasure of working side by side with Jeff Reinert for the majority of those years. I worked with Jeff both as a fellow council member as well as during his terms as mayor.
Mayor Reinert demonstrated strong leadership in directing staff and council in doing the work of the citizens he represented. It was clearly evident that Mayor Reinert had a real purpose in his role and cared deeply about Lino Lakes and wanting it to become the best city possible for its residents.
Mayor Reinert has been a strong leader for Lino Lakes and willing to think “outside the box” to find new solutions to old problems. He is a true advocate for citizens, making sure their tax dollars are being spent in the most efficient way possible and constantly challenging himself, council and staff to find ways to deliver more with less.
As an Anoka County Commissioner, Jeff Reinert will not only bring his 20 years of experience serving the people of Lino Lakes, but also his passion and dedication to making the communities he serves the best they can be. Jeff Reinert will be a strong addition to the Anoka County board, and I look forward to voting for him on Feb. 11.
Jeff O’Donnell
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER:
Let’s re-invigorate our city
Lino Lakes has been in a state of stagnation for several years. There’s no denying that running a city is a challenging job and that elected officials are often unappreciated. There’s also no denying that lack of fresh ideas and energy happens when nothing changes.
It’s time to move forward. Continually electing the same people and those who have nothing new to offer will continue to place our city in greater debt, discourage business development and discourage community engagement. It’s time to give new life to our city with the enthusiasm, vision and integrity it deserves.
Tony Cavegn is the candidate who can do that. His dedication to this city has been seen in countless ways from his support of the students in our school systems with his coaching and team building, to his investment in the city’s safety as a long-term CERT member. He doesn’t allow setbacks to discourage his commitment to making our city the best it can be.
Vote Tony Cavegn in the Feb.11 election. He is the candidate who can reinvigorate our city.
Jen Wenzel
Lino Lakes
Paid LETTER:
Hansen brings passion and energy to county
I am pleased to offer my full support to Cindy Hansen in her run for Anoka County Commissioner, District 6.
As a council member, I worked closely with Cindy when she served as mayor of Spring Lake Park. Her strong leadership, integrity and transparency will be welcome assets to the Anoka County board. Under her leadership, the city of Spring Lake Park experienced over $50 million of development activity. She is not afraid to make difficult decisions, as demonstrated by the decision to close the city’s 30-year-old municipal liquor operation to accommodate the Hy-Vee development.
Her commitment to transparent and effective government earned her the trust of businesspeople and residents alike. In fact, in each of the three elections in which she ran in Spring Lake Park, she earned more votes than she did in the previous one.
I am confident that she will bring the same passion and energy she had for Spring Lake Park to the Anoka County Board to better Anoka County and position it to respond to today’s challenges and opportunities. I encourage you to vote for Cindy Hansen on Feb. 11.
Ken Wendling
Spring Lake Park City Council
Paid LETTER:
Nate Vojtech is the right choice
Lino Lakes is a family tradition in the Vojtech family, as both my brothers and I live here and we love our community. My brother Nate Vojtech would make a great City Councilman as he has given his time for others throughout the years in the form of volunteer work with suicide hotlines and homeless shelters and has also welcomed children into his home through respite/foster care services.
He currently volunteers at both the city and county level and is active in his children’s activities as well. He and his wife share very similar values of service, as she has been a licensed social worker and guidance counselor for nearly 20 years in the Minnesota school system. They both see strong value in family, relationships, education, nature and service to others as they both made a career out of helping people.
Nate does not shy away from work. He has fully gutted and refurnished two rental properties and turned his own house, formerly a foreclosed property, into a remodeled home perfect to raise his family in. I know he will continue to work hard for the residents of Lino Lakes with the same determination and enthusiasm he has shown in the past. Nate is the right choice for Lino Lakes City Council.
Jeff Reinert has been the mayor since I moved to Lino Lakes and has always kept taxes low and fought for our safety. He is not afraid to take a stand for the people he represents, which is a quality that would benefit all Anoka County residents. He is focused on safety and moving things forward into a new age with proven leadership experience. He always stands behind what he says and will work hard for all the residents of Anoka just as he did for us in Lino Lakes.
My vote is for Nate Vojtech and Jeff Reinert on Feb. 11 and I hope yours will be too.
John Vojtech
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.