PAID LETTER
We are in a dark place
A recent poll found that the overwhelming majority of gun owners support commonsense gun control measures like universal background checks, red flag laws and raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21. The 2022 election gives us the opportunity to elect leaders who will work to enact these policies. In House District 36A, which includes the communities of Centerville, Circle Pines, Lino Lakes, North Oaks and part of White Bear Township, that leader is Susie Strom.
As the mom of two young daughters, Susie shares the concerns of many in our community about school shootings, 27 of which have occurred this year alone in the United States. She supports increased funding for mental health services and staff in schools and policies that make it more difficult for youth to obtain firearms.
As a veteran, Susie understands how difficult it can be for veterans to transition back into civilian life. Suicide rates for veterans are much higher than in the general population and the majority of these suicides result from the use of firearms. Susie supports safe storage programs and red flag laws, which can prevent people from harming themselves or others with firearms.
We are in a dark place, losing children and entire families to suicide and crime. This is not OK. We are the only ones who have the power to make change. We need to show up in this election, find the person on the ballot who will do what Minnesotans want about gun violence, and vote for them so they will do what we the people want to keep our communities safe. I believe Susie Strom is that person to serve as our Representative in District 36A.
Elizabeth Murray
White Bear Lake
