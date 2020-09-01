Paid Letter
Kris Fredrick—compassionate, common-sense leadership
We’re living through dramatic change. 2020 mayhem is putting our cherished traditions and institutions to an extreme test. Schools in upheaval, families separated, essential workers in harm’s way, health care systems stressed to breaking points. It’s all overwhelming. In the midst of severe, unpredictable change, what can we do to make sense out of seemingly unending chaos?
I believe the answer starts with compassionate, smart and capable leaders like Kris Fredrick. At the end of the day, Minnesota needs community-minded leaders who truly care about the most vulnerable—our kids, seniors, veterans, the disabled. Leaders who can simultaneously look at immediate problems with a long-term view to help create policies that fix urgent issues—like rising unemployment—without creating future disasters like environmental destruction. Policymakers who will actively work to undo harmful systems that prevent Black, Indigenous, and people of color from accessing basic services and freedoms. All of this is why I support Kris Fredrick for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Kris cares deeply about our community and state. Yes, he has an impressive legal and business career, but I’m most impressed with his dedication to local initiatives. A resident of Lino Lakes for 22 years, Kris is an active member at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, offers pro bono legal services to help low-income immigrants, and has a long history of volunteering locally. Over the years he has coached T-ball and hockey, acted as committee chair for his sons’ Cub Scout pack, helped Centennial’s band and music program, and served two terms as the president of the Blue Heron Elementary PTO. All this proves to me he has what it takes to advocate for our district.
As a working mom of two school-age daughters with autism, I know I can count on Kris to fight for us. He has the compassion and common sense to speak for those who traditionally lack power. I trust him to represent our interests and never give up. Kris Fredrick has my vote for 38A. I believe he is worthy of your vote, too.
Amy Charest
Blaine
Raleigh will defend police
I’m thrilled that Donald Raleigh has stepped up to run for State Representative in our area. With his eight-year military background, he will strongly defend our police and fight for our important civic institutions.
Donald Raleigh has condemned the actions of the organization Black Lives Matter (BLM), which brought their anti-police protest into a Hugo neighborhood. The protest was a torrent of racial hatred and vulgar obscenities screamed at neighbors in this community by John Thompson, DFL candidate for the Minnesota House, and other participants.
John Thompson even threated to burn Hugo down. Donald Raleigh is calling for criminal charges to be brought against the lawbreakers. Minnesota Statute 609.713 makes threats of violence a felony and Minnesota Statute 609.72 spells out the crime of disorderly conduct.
For anyone who believes BLM represents positive change, check their website where they state clearly that their goal is to destroy the nuclear family and defund the police. They use fear and intimidation to shut down thoughtful discussion. Leaders like Gov. Walz are allowing racial arguments to fuel mob action.
I’m so thankful that Donald Raleigh and Republicans agree. Donald believes all people, regardless of race, deserve to live in a safe, just environment with equal justice under the law. We have to uphold and strengthen the family, defend the police and defeat the false narratives alleging we are a racist society.
Andrew Cravero
Lino Lakes
Vote for clean energy, Fredrick
Voting for clean energy is voting for clean water, clean air, better health, better fishing and better hunting. Voting for clean energy is voting for less asthma for our children and less vulnerability to respiratory illness for our parents and grandparents.
Burning coal and other fossil fuels is the source of mercury contamination in our lakes. It is the reason we have to limit the number of lake fish we can eat. Air and water pollution from burning fossil fuels harms the environment where deer and ducks live.
Please support legislation that supports clean energy, our health and our environment. Please vote for Kris Fredrick for Minnesota House of Representatives District 38A Nov. 3.
Steven Pratt
Lino Lakes
Birch Street issue addressed
A note of appreciation to Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert. This past February, with discussions centered around construction of Birch Street roundabouts for the summer of 2021, Commissioner Reinert pursued getting a major issue addressed this summer.
That is the Birch Street area just west of the S curve to West Shadow Lake Drive, also known as the washboard area of that road. Signs went up recently to share that construction would begin Aug. 26, and to expect delays.
Construction started as stated on Aug. 27 and the road is all but completed due to a very efficiently done project by the Anoka County Engineering Department.
A sincere appreciation to all those that made this happen this year for Lino Lakes.
Rob Rafferty
Mayor of Lino Lakes
