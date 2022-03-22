Ignore the propaganda
Perhaps you weren’t actively fighting against mask mandates or vaccines and were just fine with the outcomes of “recommendations” instead of mandates because all your neighbors, friends and family convinced you that you didn’t need to wear a mask and that those vaccines kill thousands of people. After all, there are so many reported in the VAERS database!
You just needed to continue to take care of your healthy family and you would have nothing to worry about! If people want to wear masks, let them, but don’t make people wear them; freedom of choice. Maybe you didn’t have anything to worry about, maybe you found out you did by a really bad roll of the dice.
Misinformation was not your friend, and neither was research provided to you from low-quality sources and sources of propaganda. The VAERS database is full of self-reported claims that have not been verified as factual. It is used to provide false reports to fuel false data for anti-vaccine groups to use in their rather convincing propaganda.
I’m sorry our media was a disservice to you and to us all by not reporting on these issues more and in a more relatable way. Had they focused on what really mattered rather than shock and entertainment pieces, maybe you would have had a different opinion and maybe we would have already been way past the point of having to mask up or our government needing to put a vaccine mandate in place. Maybe we collectively and with a united front would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and had more family still with us at the dinner table.
Perhaps our children would feel safer at school, with less lost class time, more social interactions and a school board that supported their health and well-being. Perhaps our educators and school staff would have had the stress of their working conditions of the last two years alleviated. We won’t know what that world is like again until we start working together for a better future for everyone in our community and ignore the propaganda.
Laura Gannon
Circle Pines
Hospital visits
I used to hate hospitals and nursing homes. They smelled funny, people were in pain, nowhere to sit … get the heck out of there!
Then something happened. I guess I grew up. Not physically, but mentally. The generation above me started to get sick, I had my own bump against a severe illness a few years ago, and my concern that I’d missed something, something I couldn’t put my finger on, drew me to the bedside of those in pain, or on their last mile.
The last few years in particular should teach us, as few others have, that life is so, so tentative. Walking into a home improvement store this last December, I ran into a customer service rep I knew. She looked tired; her eyes were sunken. I said she looked tired. She said she had just recovered from COVID-19. I started to walk away, I stopped, she looked at me, came over, and said her husband had passed away two weeks ago. Turns out it was COVID-19, too.
The pandemic really has taken quite a few people’s stories to the other side, never to be heard again. For awhile during COVID-19 I was condemning people for the ravaging causes of the pandemic; but no one truly wants to hasten their own death, or those of others.
I seek out those in distress now, to visit when I can. On a last visit to a friend, now in a long-term care facility, he said he really appreciated that I come to visit, not many do. I told him that perhaps I got more out of visiting him then he realized, that I need to visit him too for all the gifts he was giving me.
Perhaps I could urge all of you reading this article to put the paper down, and call just one or two people you know who would like and need to hear your voice, or see your face, and get the gifts they will offer you before they are gone. I will continue trying do so myself now, for as long as I can.
Jan Kreminski
Circle Pines
