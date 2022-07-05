PAID LETTER
Community is ready to shift direction
I’m Heather Gustafson; I’m a mom, history teacher and volunteer. For 12 years I’ve raised my four daughters in the quiet Vadnais Heights neighborhood we call home. As a softball mom, a member of St. Joe’s in Lino Lakes and a former Centennial High School teacher, I have a strong connection and love for this community and a calling to give back to the place that has given me and my family so much.
I’m also running for state senate. Growing up in a small town in central Minnesota, that’s not something I ever thought I’d do. Like you, I’ve watched growing polarization divide our state and our nation. At the same time, I’ve been inspired by the underlying Minnesota values of hard work, lending a hand to a neighbor in need and working together towards common goals — values that defined us as Minnesotans for generations.
I’ve knocked on hundreds of doors and talked with people from every point on the political spectrum, and the overwhelming message I’m hearing is that people want leaders who will work together to get things done. We’re tired of fighting and the loud voices of extremism. We want effective leaders who understand the real problems facing Minnesota and who are ready to get to work.
Our current senator has been in office for more than a decade, and while I appreciate his service, it’s clear our community is ready to shift direction from dangerous misinformation and party line purists who ignore the challenges families are facing now. They need relief from rising costs, great schools where our kids can learn and thrive, safe neighborhoods, and good paying jobs.
I may not have all the answers to the challenges we face, but I promise I will listen to every good idea, no matter where it originates and when elected, will do everything in my power to advance real solutions that will keep our community a great place to live, work and raise a family.
If I haven’t met you yet, I look forward to our conversation. Contact me anytime at VoteForGus.com.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
