‘Will not forget’ Nov. 8
The very party that holds itself up as championing the working and middle classes sure doesn’t vote accordingly. I am both angry and frustrated to see gas prices reaching record highs in Minnesota (and continuing to climb) with no end in sight. We need relief from our pain at the pump.
A short year ago, the DFL House voted to increase the gas tax in our state by 70%. I will not forget this when I vote for GOP candidates in Senate District 36 on Nov. 8. Their policies are hurting people like me who drive to work to earn a living. At the same time, their out-of-control spending and utopian ideals make my overtaxed paycheck subject to 8.9 percent inflation. Their solution? “Buy an electric vehicle.”
Tone deaf doesn’t even come close to describing their proposals. If only I had $55,000 burning a hole in my pocket …
Matthew Guenthner
Circle Pines
